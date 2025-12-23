 MP News: VIDEO Shows Shivpuri Salesman Offering ₹20 To Ration Card Holders In Exchange Of Giving Up Low-Priced Ration
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: VIDEO Shows Shivpuri Salesman Offering ₹20 To Ration Card Holders In Exchange Of Giving Up Low-Priced Ration

MP News: VIDEO Shows Shivpuri Salesman Offering ₹20 To Ration Card Holders In Exchange Of Giving Up Low-Priced Ration

Ration card holders in Bilara village, Shivpuri, are reportedly receiving cash instead of food grains under the Public Distribution System. From June to November 2025, 165 Antyodaya and BPL families missed their ration. A video shows villagers taking cash openly at Rs 20 per kg. Locals demand a proper investigation and strict action against those responsible.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A salesman of a government-run fair price shop was caught on camera distributing cash to the ration holders instead of grains in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. He lured them with money and offered Rs 20 for every kilogram of low-priced ration and grains the villagers will relinquish under the Public Distribution System.

The video showing cash being distributed in place of ration is going viral on social media. It clearly shows villagers receiving cash instead of food grains.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the issue has come to light from Bilara village of Bhavkhedi Panchayat in Shivpuri block.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: 20-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel At OP Jindal University, Raigarh
Chhattisgarh: 20-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel At OP Jindal University, Raigarh
Hyderabad School Shock: Principal Orders Class 10 Students To Beat Class 7 Boy, Probe Launched
Hyderabad School Shock: Principal Orders Class 10 Students To Beat Class 7 Boy, Probe Launched
Naagin 7 New Promo: Tejasswi Prakash Joins Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Powerful Mother-Daughter Twist- Watch VIDEO
Naagin 7 New Promo: Tejasswi Prakash Joins Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Powerful Mother-Daughter Twist- Watch VIDEO
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Free Residential Medical & Engineering Coaching For Tribal Students
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Free Residential Medical & Engineering Coaching For Tribal Students

According to reports, 165 Antyodaya and BPL families of Bilara village did not receive their allotted ration from June 2025 to November 2025 from the government fair price shop serving the Bhavkhedi–Bilara area.

It is alleged that the earlier salesman collected thumb impressions from beneficiaries and misused the full ration for three months before leaving the job.

Read Also
MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe…' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sings With School Friends At...
article-image

The new salesman, identified as Nilesh Sharma, is now accused of giving cash at the rate of Rs 20 per kilogram instead of distributing wheat and rice.

The cash was reportedly distributed during a public meeting in the village.

The incident has raised serious questions about the functioning of the PDS in the area.

After the video surfaced online, locals demanded a proper inquiry and strict action against those responsible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: VIDEO Shows Shivpuri Salesman Offering ₹20 To Ration Card Holders In Exchange Of Giving...

MP News: VIDEO Shows Shivpuri Salesman Offering ₹20 To Ration Card Holders In Exchange Of Giving...

MP News: Minister Prahlad Patel's Daughter Pratigya Patel Embarks On Narmada Parikrama To Draw...

MP News: Minister Prahlad Patel's Daughter Pratigya Patel Embarks On Narmada Parikrama To Draw...

MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe…' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sings With School Friends At...

MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe…' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sings With School Friends At...

MP News: Instagram Influencer Performs Dangerous Bike Stunts On Highway For Reel; Gets Challan,...

MP News: Instagram Influencer Performs Dangerous Bike Stunts On Highway For Reel; Gets Challan,...

MP News: Man Shoots Girlfriend For Posing Hurdle In His Arrange Marriage

MP News: Man Shoots Girlfriend For Posing Hurdle In His Arrange Marriage