MP News: VIDEO Shows Shivpuri Salesman Offering ₹20 To Ration Card Holders In Exchange Of Giving Up Low-Priced Ration

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A salesman of a government-run fair price shop was caught on camera distributing cash to the ration holders instead of grains in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. He lured them with money and offered Rs 20 for every kilogram of low-priced ration and grains the villagers will relinquish under the Public Distribution System.

The video showing cash being distributed in place of ration is going viral on social media. It clearly shows villagers receiving cash instead of food grains.

According to information, the issue has come to light from Bilara village of Bhavkhedi Panchayat in Shivpuri block.

According to reports, 165 Antyodaya and BPL families of Bilara village did not receive their allotted ration from June 2025 to November 2025 from the government fair price shop serving the Bhavkhedi–Bilara area.

It is alleged that the earlier salesman collected thumb impressions from beneficiaries and misused the full ration for three months before leaving the job.

The new salesman, identified as Nilesh Sharma, is now accused of giving cash at the rate of Rs 20 per kilogram instead of distributing wheat and rice.

The cash was reportedly distributed during a public meeting in the village.

The incident has raised serious questions about the functioning of the PDS in the area.

After the video surfaced online, locals demanded a proper inquiry and strict action against those responsible.