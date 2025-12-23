MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe…' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sings With School Friends At Alumni Meet In Bhopal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s love for music was seen once again, when he met his school friends during an alumi meet in Bhopal.

During the meet, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen singing the popular song “Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Doston” along with his old school friends. A video of the moment was later shared on social media, where it quickly gained attention.

Watch the video below :

The video also shows a light and warm moment at the end of the song. Shivraj Singh Chouhan smiles and says, “Pura nahi aata tha, lekin bhav aa gaya.” Hearing this, people around him respond with smiles and applause, saying, “Kya baat hai, woh zaroori hai.”

According to information, he attended the Golden Jubilee Alumni Meet of the 1975 batch at Model Higher Secondary School, located in Tatya Tope Nagar, Bhopal.

The event brought together former students after many years.

The Union Minister also wrote an emotional note along with the video on X, recalling his school life.

In his X post...

He mentioned about the classrooms of Model Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, the guidance of teachers, the laughter of friends, and the playful moments of the past.

इस स्कूल की एक-एक ईंट में जो स्नेह और प्यार है उसका मैं वर्णन नहीं कर सकता, लेकिन आज मन में इस बात का आनंद है कि हमारा विद्यालय हिंदुस्तान के नंबर-एक के विद्यालयों की श्रेणी में खड़ा है। जब जरूरत पड़े अपने स्कूल के लिए हम लोग खड़े हैं। pic.twitter.com/KKeW7wLeY3 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 21, 2025

He wrote in another post that returning to the school brought back memories of classrooms, teachers, and the carefree laughter of school friends.

He added that attending the Golden Jubilee Alumni Meet of the 1975 batch made those priceless memories come alive once again. And, that although time has changed and everyone has taken different paths in life, the memories of school and friendship remain as fresh as ever.