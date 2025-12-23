 MP News: 'Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe…' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sings With School Friends At Alumni Meet In Bhopal-- VIDEO
A video of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan singing “Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Doston” with his school friends at a Bhopal alumni meet has gone viral. The event marked the 1975 batch’s Golden Jubilee at Model Higher Secondary School, where he recalled old memories and ended the song saying emotions mattered more than perfection.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s love for music was seen once again, when he met his school friends during an alumi meet in Bhopal.

During the meet, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen singing the popular song “Ehsaan Mere Dil Pe Tumhara Hai Doston” along with his old school friends. A video of the moment was later shared on social media, where it quickly gained attention.

The video also shows a light and warm moment at the end of the song. Shivraj Singh Chouhan smiles and says, “Pura nahi aata tha, lekin bhav aa gaya.” Hearing this, people around him respond with smiles and applause, saying, “Kya baat hai, woh zaroori hai.”

According to information, he attended the Golden Jubilee Alumni Meet of the 1975 batch at Model Higher Secondary School, located in Tatya Tope Nagar, Bhopal.

The event brought together former students after many years.

The Union Minister also wrote an emotional note along with the video on X, recalling his school life.

Bhopal News: Metro Loses Fizz On Day-2 As Footfall Dips 65% Drop; Commuter Count Slides From 7,000...
In his X post...

He mentioned about the classrooms of Model Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, the guidance of teachers, the laughter of friends, and the playful moments of the past.

He wrote in another post that returning to the school brought back memories of classrooms, teachers, and the carefree laughter of school friends.

He added that attending the Golden Jubilee Alumni Meet of the 1975 batch made those priceless memories come alive once again. And, that although time has changed and everyone has taken different paths in life, the memories of school and friendship remain as fresh as ever.

