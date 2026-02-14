 MP News: 365 Dog-Bite Cases Reported In Gwalior In A Single Day; 7 Bitten By The Same Canine At SAF Ground
A total of 365 dog-bite patients were treated at three government hospitals in Gwalior on Friday, causing concern. Seven people, including constable Yashwant Singh, were bitten by the same stray dog at the SAF ground. Hospitals reported rising cases, with patients receiving anti-rabies vaccines. Some were also given immunoglobulin injections as a precautionary measure.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 365 Dog-Bite Cases Reported In Gwalior In A Single Day, 7 Bitten At SAF Ground | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 365 dog-bite patients reached three major government hospitals in Gwalior for treatment, spreading panic in the district.

Among the injured were 7 people bitten by the same stray dog at the SAF ground, where preparations are underway for a police recruitment physical test. 

A constable of the 14th Battalion, Yashwant Singh, who was on duty at the ground, was attacked and bitten on the leg.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. According to him, the same dog also bit 5 other people nearby.

The incident was reported to the municipal corporation.

More immunoglobulin injections required

In the Kampoo police station area, 11 patients reported dog bites at the PSM department of the new JAH hospital on Friday. They were given anti-rabies injections along with special rabies immunoglobulin shots.

Officials said dog-bite cases are increasing day by day in the city. On Friday, Civil Hospital Hazira reported 130 cases, District Hospital Murar recorded 122 cases and the PSM department of the new JAH hospital treated 113 patients.

While anti-rabies vaccines are being administered, some patients are not receiving immunoglobulin injections.

article-image

Recent case reported 4 days ago

In another case, Sandhya Joshi, a resident of suburban Gwalior, was bitten by a stray dog on February 10.

She received an anti-rabies injection at Civil Hospital Hazira. However, the dog that bit her died recently. 

After learning this, her family took her back to the hospital on Friday. She was referred to JAH hospital, where doctors administered the second dose of the anti-rabies vaccine along with a rabies immunoglobulin injection as a precaution.

