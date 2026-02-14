 MP News: Van Vihar National Park To Remain Closed On Feb 18 To 20 For Wildlife Census; Check Timings
Van Vihar National Park will remain closed to visitors from 6:30 am to 10:00 am on February 18 and 19 due to a wildlife census of free-ranging herbivores being conducted from February 18 to 20. Earlier, on January 3, the Asian Waterbird Census was also held at the park to monitor resident and migratory birds and support wetland conservation efforts.

Kajal Kumari
Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar, the famous National Park and zoo in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal will remain closed for visitors during morning hours on February 18,19 and 20, 2026. 

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the ongoing wildlife census in habitat.

According to the official notice issued by the Director of Van Vihar National Park,  the counting of free-ranging herbivorous wild animals will be conducted on February 18, 19 and 20 between 7:00 am and 9:00 am.

To ensure smooth and accurate counting, the park will remain closed to tourists from 6:30 am to 10:00 am on February 18,19 and 20.

Visitors are advised to plan their visit accordingly.

The notice has been issued by the Office of the Director, Van Vihar National Park, Bhadbhada Road, Bhopal.

Asian waterbird census conducted last month

Before this, on January 3, the Asian Waterbird Census was conducted at Van Vihar National Park.

The census helps in counting and monitoring both resident and migratory waterbirds.

The data collected supports long-term study of bird populations and help strengthen wetland conservation efforts.

Officials said the survey plays an important role in protecting waterbirds and maintaining the ecological balance of wetlands.

Bear rescued from Samardha Forest, brought to Van Vihar for treatment

Recently, on January 27, a female bear, around 2.5 years old, was safely rescued from the Samardha forest area of Bhopal.

According to officials, the bear was brought to Van Vihar National Park for medical treatment.

After a health check-up, it has been kept in quarantine under continuous observation.

Forest officials said the animal is being closely monitored to ensure proper care and recovery.

Van Vihar showcases Bhopal’s wildlife beauty

Van Vihar National Park is a 445-hectare protected area and zoo in Bhopal. It is located next to the Upper Lake (Bhoj Wetland).

The park is special because it combines a natural forest area with a zoo. Wild animals live in surroundings similar to their natural habitat.

Carnivores like tigers and lions are kept in large enclosures, while herbivores such as spotted deer roam freely.

Van Vihar is popular for its rich wildlife and greenery. Visitors can enjoy walking and cycling on dedicated trails.

Since October 2025, the park has become a No Vehicle Zone, and eco-friendly hop-in/hop-out golf carts are available for visitors.

