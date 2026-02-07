 MP News: Cheetah Asha Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At Kuno; Union Minister Shares Adorable Video On Social Media As Tally Of Indian-Born Cubs Rises To 24
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of happiness ushered at Kuno National Park as Namibian Cheetah Asha gave birth to five adorable cubs here, on Saturday.

Union Minister of Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav shared the good news on social media, captioning-- 'Kuno Welcomes the Birth of FIVE Cubs." The minister expressed immense joy as the birth marked the Namibian Cheetahs' adaptation to the Indian soil, giving a boost to Project Cheetah.

Notably, this is the second time Cheetah Asha has given birth to cubs, taking the tally of India-born surviving cubs to 24.

The Union Minister further wrote, "Aasha’s legacy leaps forward—India welcomes her five adorable cubs! A moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah as Aasha, the Namibian cheetah and a proud second-time mother, gave birth to five cubs on 7th February 2026 at Kuno National Park. With this, the tally of Indian-born surviving cubs rises to 24, marking the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil—a significant milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey, undertaken and nurtured under the environmentally-conscious leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi.

"This joyous achievement stands as a shining testimony to the unwavering dedication, skill, and commitment of the field staff and veterinarians working tirelessly on the ground. May Aasha and her cubs thrive, flourish, and sprint India’s cheetah story to even greater success. With their arrival, the total cheetah population in India now stands at 35. A truly historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation in India," he wrote.

CM Mohan Yadav, too, took to X to share the joy. "Kuno has witnessed a moment of pure pride as Aasha gives birth to five healthy cubs, strengthening India’s cheetah conservation journey. With this, the number of Indian-born cubs rises to 24 and the total cheetah population reaches 35," he wrote.

