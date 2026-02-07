 MP News: Tiger Strays From Ranthambore, Strikes King-Like Pose At Kuno National Park; Amazed Tourists Capture On Camera -- VIDEO
A male tiger was spotted for the first time in Kuno National Park near the Tikoli Gate tourism zone. Experts believe it strayed from Ranthambore while searching for territory. While the sighting is seen as a positive sign for biodiversity, it has raised concerns for the safety of 27 cheetahs in the park.

Sub-Adult Male Tiger Spotted Kuno National Park

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A male tiger was spotted for the first time in the tourism zone near Tikoli Gate of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. 

Tourists captured the rare sight on camera, where the tiger can be seen sitting like a king near the tree.

Wildlife experts believe the tiger may have strayed from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve while searching for a new and safe territory. 

Positive sign for biodiversity

Young male tigers are known to travel long distances in such cases. The presence of the tiger in Kuno is being seen as a positive sign for biodiversity.

However, the sighting has also raised concerns about the safety of cheetahs currently living in the park. 

Kuno National Park is home to 27 cheetahs, including 8 brought from abroad and 19 from India. There is a possibility of conflict if the tiger and cheetahs come face to face.

Forest officials said the tiger’s movements are being closely monitored and necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the cheetahs. 

Kuno DFO R. Thirukkural said the tiger’s presence will not cause any problem for the cheetahs.

Tourists fond of Tiger sightings

October 2025: A rare wildlife moment was captured at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve in October 2025 , where three cubs of tigress P-141 worked together to hunt a deer.

The wildlife video circulated widely on social media, with netizens expressing excitement over the sight.

April 2025: A hilarious video surfaced from Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district in April 2025, showing a big black bear scaring away a roaring tiger.

The bear earned praise and applause from netizens for its brave attitude and fighting spirit.

In the video, the bear was seen facing the tiger fearlessly, forcing the big cat to back off and eventually flee. The rare sight left viewers amazed.

