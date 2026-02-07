 MP News: Bull Falls In Pea Soup In Chhatarpur; Rescued After 18-Hour Long Struggle, Locals Accuse Municipality Of Negligence-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bull Falls In Pea Soup In Chhatarpur; Rescued After 18-Hour Long Struggle, Locals Accuse Municipality Of Negligence-- VIDEO

MP News: Bull Falls In Pea Soup In Chhatarpur; Rescued After 18-Hour Long Struggle, Locals Accuse Municipality Of Negligence-- VIDEO

A Nandi bull fell into Chhatarpur’s Gwal Mangal pond and remained trapped for nearly 18 hours before local residents rescued it using ropes and simple tools. No help came from the municipality, leading to anger among locals. People blamed poor pond cleaning and negligence, saying overgrown grass often traps animals and demanding regular maintenance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Nandi bull fell in a (pea soup) green pond and remained trapped overnight. Locals rescued it after nearly an 18-hour long struggle on Saturday.

According to information, the bull had fallen into Gwal Mangal pond on Friday evening and was stuck overnight in cold weather. It constantly moved its legs and attempted to navigate the water, however failed.

A video has surfaced showing the Nandi bull struggling inside the pond, partially submerged in water and trying hard. The animal appears weak and frightened as it moves slowly through the thick grass and water plants.

Watch the disturbing video below :

FPJ Shorts
Brahmins Stage Semi-Nude Protest In Agra Over Manoj Bajpayee Film Title, FIR Filed, Makers Apologise
Brahmins Stage Semi-Nude Protest In Agra Over Manoj Bajpayee Film Title, FIR Filed, Makers Apologise
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health Awareness
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health Awareness
WI Vs SCO: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick Vs Scotland, Strikes 4 Times In 5 Balls In T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO
WI Vs SCO: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick Vs Scotland, Strikes 4 Times In 5 Balls In T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO
IND VS USA Toss Update: India Batting First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener, Jasprit Bumrah Unwell
IND VS USA Toss Update: India Batting First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener, Jasprit Bumrah Unwell

On Saturday morning, people from the nearby area noticed the bull struggling in the water.

Without waiting for official help, they quickly started a rescue using ropes and simple local tools. After nearly two hours of hard work, they safely pulled the animal out. Many feared that the bull might die before help arrived.

Residents criticise municipality

Residents said no team from the municipality reached the spot. No JCB, rescue team, or equipment was sent. This has made locals angry, as they believe the civic body showed complete carelessness during the incident.

Read Also
MP News: Cheetah Asha Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At Kuno; Union Minister Shares Adorable Video On Social...
article-image

People also said the pond has not been cleaned for many years. It is covered with grass and water plants, making it look like dry land. Because of this, animals often walk into it by mistake and get trapped. Locals claimed that similar incidents have happened before and several animals have already died.

Read Also
MP News: Thief Steals ₹1.5 Lakh Cash In Broad Daylight From Grain Shop In Chhatarpur; Caught on...
article-image

Harish Tamrakar and other residents played an important role in saving the bull. A large crowd gathered to help during the rescue.

After the incident, locals accused the municipality of negligence and demanded regular cleaning of the pond to avoid such accidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bull Falls In Pea Soup In Chhatarpur; Rescued After 18-Hour Long Struggle, Locals Accuse...
MP News: Bull Falls In Pea Soup In Chhatarpur; Rescued After 18-Hour Long Struggle, Locals Accuse...
MP News: Tiger Strays From Ranthambore, Strikes King-Like Pose At Kuno National Park; Amazed...
MP News: Tiger Strays From Ranthambore, Strikes King-Like Pose At Kuno National Park; Amazed...
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Steps In To Help Daily Wage Labourer, Restores Mother’s Pension,...
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Steps In To Help Daily Wage Labourer, Restores Mother’s Pension,...
MP News: 'Patriotic Excitement...' Minister Vijay Shah Appologises Again Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi...
MP News: 'Patriotic Excitement...' Minister Vijay Shah Appologises Again Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi...
Bhopal News: Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike; Demand Ban On Bike Taxis, Accuse Online Cab...
Bhopal News: Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike; Demand Ban On Bike Taxis, Accuse Online Cab...