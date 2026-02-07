MP News: Bull Falls In Pea Soup In Chhatarpur; Rescued After 18-Hour Long Struggle, Locals Accuse Municipality Of Negligence-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Nandi bull fell in a (pea soup) green pond and remained trapped overnight. Locals rescued it after nearly an 18-hour long struggle on Saturday.

According to information, the bull had fallen into Gwal Mangal pond on Friday evening and was stuck overnight in cold weather. It constantly moved its legs and attempted to navigate the water, however failed.

A video has surfaced showing the Nandi bull struggling inside the pond, partially submerged in water and trying hard. The animal appears weak and frightened as it moves slowly through the thick grass and water plants.

On Saturday morning, people from the nearby area noticed the bull struggling in the water.

Without waiting for official help, they quickly started a rescue using ropes and simple local tools. After nearly two hours of hard work, they safely pulled the animal out. Many feared that the bull might die before help arrived.

Residents criticise municipality

Residents said no team from the municipality reached the spot. No JCB, rescue team, or equipment was sent. This has made locals angry, as they believe the civic body showed complete carelessness during the incident.

People also said the pond has not been cleaned for many years. It is covered with grass and water plants, making it look like dry land. Because of this, animals often walk into it by mistake and get trapped. Locals claimed that similar incidents have happened before and several animals have already died.

Harish Tamrakar and other residents played an important role in saving the bull. A large crowd gathered to help during the rescue.

After the incident, locals accused the municipality of negligence and demanded regular cleaning of the pond to avoid such accidents in the future.