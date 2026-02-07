MP News: Thief Steals ₹1.5 Lakh Cash In Broad Daylight From Grain Shop In Chhatarpur; Caught on CCTV

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief stole ₹1.5 lakh cash from a grain trader’s shop in Chhatarpur on Friday.

The incident took place in Ghuvara market, Badamalhera, on Friday around 4 PM, while the shop owner, Raju Jain, left the shop for a while.

The incident was captured on the CCTV installed inside the shop. The footage shows the thief entering calmly and sitting for a moment, carefully watching if anyone is paying attention. When he finds the worker distracted, he can be seen slipping his hand across the counter, opening the drawer, and taking out bundles of cash. He then quietly stuffs the money into his pocket before leaving the shop.

How did he manage to steal the cash?

The unknown man entered the shop from Tikamgarh Road and asked the worker about grain prices.

While the worker was busy with other customers, the thief grabbed ₹1.5 lakh from the counter and escaped quickly without being noticed.

When Raju Jain returned, he found the money missing and immediately searched the area, but the thief could not be traced. He then reported the matter to Ghuvara police station.

Ghuvara sub-station in-charge Mohar Singh Sikrawar visited the scene, examined the shop, and began checking CCTV footage to identify the accused. Police said they are working to catch the thief soon.

Local traders said thefts happen frequently in Ghuvara, causing fear among business owners, and arrests of major criminals have not yet been made.

The police have assured the victim that the case is being investigated very carefully and thoroughly, and they are making every effort to ensure that the accused will be identified, caught, and brought to justice as soon as possible.