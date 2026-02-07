 MP News: Thief Steals ₹1.5 Lakh Cash In Broad Daylight From Grain Shop In Chhatarpur; Caught on CCTV
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Thief Steals ₹1.5 Lakh Cash In Broad Daylight From Grain Shop In Chhatarpur; Caught on CCTV

MP News: Thief Steals ₹1.5 Lakh Cash In Broad Daylight From Grain Shop In Chhatarpur; Caught on CCTV

A thief stole ₹1.5 lakh from grain trader Raju Jain’s shop in Ghuvara market, Badamalhera, on Friday afternoon while the owner was briefly away. CCTV footage shows the thief carefully checking if anyone was watching, then taking cash from the drawer and pocketing it. Police are investigating the case using CCTV and have assured the victim that the accused will be caught soon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief stole ₹1.5 lakh cash from a grain trader’s shop in Chhatarpur on Friday.

The incident took place in Ghuvara market, Badamalhera, on Friday around 4 PM, while the shop owner, Raju Jain, left the shop for a while.

The incident was captured on the CCTV installed inside the shop. The footage shows the thief entering calmly and sitting for a moment, carefully watching if anyone is paying attention. When he finds the worker distracted, he can be seen slipping his hand across the counter, opening the drawer, and taking out bundles of cash. He then quietly stuffs the money into his pocket before leaving the shop.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Kuldeep Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of Team India's T20 World Cup Opener Against USA; Video
Kuldeep Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of Team India's T20 World Cup Opener Against USA; Video
'Ghar Pe Betiya Nahi Hai Kya?' Girl Confronts Man for Allegedly Clicking Her Photos At Mumbai's Marine Drive; Video Goes Viral
'Ghar Pe Betiya Nahi Hai Kya?' Girl Confronts Man for Allegedly Clicking Her Photos At Mumbai's Marine Drive; Video Goes Viral
Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber Shadab Jakati Booked For Rape After Woman's Complaint; Probe Underway
Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber Shadab Jakati Booked For Rape After Woman's Complaint; Probe Underway
Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket Off Mumbai Coast
Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket Off Mumbai Coast

How did he manage to steal the cash?

The unknown man entered the shop from Tikamgarh Road and asked the worker about grain prices.

While the worker was busy with other customers, the thief grabbed ₹1.5 lakh from the counter and escaped quickly without being noticed.

When Raju Jain returned, he found the money missing and immediately searched the area, but the thief could not be traced. He then reported the matter to Ghuvara police station.

Read Also
MP News: 58-Year-Old Woman Raped By Husband’s Friend In Jabalpur; Accused Arrested Within Hours
article-image

Ghuvara sub-station in-charge Mohar Singh Sikrawar visited the scene, examined the shop, and began checking CCTV footage to identify the accused. Police said they are working to catch the thief soon.

Read Also
MP News: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped By Drunk Father While Mother Was Out For Work In Shivpuri
article-image

Local traders said thefts happen frequently in Ghuvara, causing fear among business owners, and arrests of major criminals have not yet been made.

The police have assured the victim that the case is being investigated very carefully and thoroughly, and they are making every effort to ensure that the accused will be identified, caught, and brought to justice as soon as possible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Thief Steals ₹1.5 Lakh Cash In Broad Daylight From Grain Shop In Chhatarpur; Caught on...
MP News: Thief Steals ₹1.5 Lakh Cash In Broad Daylight From Grain Shop In Chhatarpur; Caught on...
MP News: Kanya Vivah Maha Mahotsav Begins At Bageshwar Dham Ahead Of Mahashivratri; Varanasi Priests...
MP News: Kanya Vivah Maha Mahotsav Begins At Bageshwar Dham Ahead Of Mahashivratri; Varanasi Priests...
MP News: Minister Vijay Shah Rushes To Car, Avoids Media Questions Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row
MP News: Minister Vijay Shah Rushes To Car, Avoids Media Questions Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row
MP News: 58-Year-Old Woman Raped By Husband’s Friend In Jabalpur; Accused Arrested Within Hours
MP News: 58-Year-Old Woman Raped By Husband’s Friend In Jabalpur; Accused Arrested Within Hours
Madhya Pradesh February 7, 2026, Weather Update: Winter Eases As Temperatures Rise 2–4°C, Days...
Madhya Pradesh February 7, 2026, Weather Update: Winter Eases As Temperatures Rise 2–4°C, Days...