 MP News: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped By Drunk Father While Mother Was Out For Work In Shivpuri
A 10-year-old girl from a village under Tendua police station in Chhatarpur was allegedly raped by her drunk father while her mother was away for work. After learning about the incident, the mother filed a complaint. Police registered a case, arrested the accused, and started an investigation. The child is receiving care and support as legal action continues.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her drunk father at her home in Shivpuri on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under the Tendua police station area of Chhatarpur district.

After the matter came to light, police registered a case and arrested her father for questioning and further action.

According to police officials, the incident took place when the child’s mother had gone out for daily wage work. During this time, the girl was alone at home with her father.

It is alleged that the father, who was under the influence of alcohol, behaved inappropriately and committed the serious act against the child.

The next day, the girl went with her aunt to Betul to attend a religious gathering (satsang). Meanwhile, a dispute occurred between the parents, and the mother left for her parental home. Later, when the child returned, her aunt dropped her safely at her mother’s place.

After hearing about the incident, the mother approached the Tendua police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the child’s statement, police registered a case and began an investigation.

Police have confirmed that the accused has been arrested and strict legal action is being taken under laws meant to protect minors.

Officials said the child is being given necessary care and emotional support, and all required medical and counselling assistance is being arranged to ensure her well-being.

Authorities added that special attention is being given to the minor so that she feels safe and protected during the investigation process.

Many villagers have demanded strict action against the accused. Police have assured that the matter will be handled seriously, a fair investigation will be conducted, and justice will be ensured.

