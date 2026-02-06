MP News: 'Katta Lagwa Denge...' BJP Leader & Aides Booked After Viral VIDEO Shows Him Brutally Beating Dalit Youth In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader has been booked after allegedly beating a Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video of the clash went viral on social media.

In the viral video, three men can be seen holding, dragging and beating the youth. He is later forced into a vehicle and taken away. The video also shows BJP leader Ashish Raikwar at the spot. He is heard claiming that he is a senior BJP leader and abusing the dalit youth.

Raikwar is seen openly beating the youth and claiming himself to be the district president. He is also heard talking about filing a false police case and even threatening to “katta lagwa denge” on the victim.

According to reports, the incident took place near a pond in the Kishangarh area.

A man from the Ahirwar community, identified as Acchu Ahirwar, was reportedly recording a video at the pond when a dispute started.

The video spread quickly on social media, leading to strong reactions from the public. Many people called it an act of bullying and misuse of power against a Dalit youth.

When contacted, BJP district president Chandrabhan Singh Gautam said that Ashish Raikwar is posted as district convener in the party’s fishermen cell.

He added that he did not have full information about the matter and that action would be taken only after checking all the facts.

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Raikwar. On the instructions of SP Agam Jain, a case has been filed under the SC/ST Act and other sections related to assault.

Police have started a formal investigation and are currently searching for the accused.

The victim’s family and members of the Dalit community have demanded strict action.

Authorities say further steps will be taken based on the investigation.