 MP News: 'Katta Lagwa Denge...' BJP Leader & Aides Booked After Viral VIDEO Shows Him Brutally Beating Dalit Youth In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Katta Lagwa Denge...' BJP Leader & Aides Booked After Viral VIDEO Shows Him Brutally Beating Dalit Youth In Chhatarpur

MP News: 'Katta Lagwa Denge...' BJP Leader & Aides Booked After Viral VIDEO Shows Him Brutally Beating Dalit Youth In Chhatarpur

A BJP leader in Chhatarpur has been booked after allegedly assaulting a Dalit youth near a pond. A viral video shows the youth being beaten, dragged and forced into a vehicle, while the leader is heard talking about using police influence and filing a false case. Police have registered an FIR under the SC/ST Act and launched an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader has been booked after allegedly beating a Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video of the clash went viral on social media.

In the viral video, three men can be seen holding, dragging and beating the youth. He is later forced into a vehicle and taken away. The video also shows BJP leader Ashish Raikwar at the spot. He is heard claiming that he is a senior BJP leader and abusing the dalit youth.

Raikwar is seen openly beating the youth and claiming himself to be the district president. He is also heard talking about filing a false police case and even threatening to “katta lagwa denge” on the victim.

FPJ Shorts
The 50 Eliminated Contestant: Who Is Archit Kaushik? Elvish Yadav’s Friend Explains Why He Beat Maxtern
The 50 Eliminated Contestant: Who Is Archit Kaushik? Elvish Yadav’s Friend Explains Why He Beat Maxtern
Kerala Lottery Result: February 06, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 39 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 06, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 39 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
TS ICET 2026: Notification Out At icet.tgche.ac.in, Application Process Begins on February 12
TS ICET 2026: Notification Out At icet.tgche.ac.in, Application Process Begins on February 12
'Start Considering Alternative Careers': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Issues Stark Warning To Software Developers As AI Reshapes Coding
'Start Considering Alternative Careers': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Issues Stark Warning To Software Developers As AI Reshapes Coding

Watch the video below :

According to reports, the incident took place near a pond in the Kishangarh area.

A man from the Ahirwar community, identified as Acchu Ahirwar, was reportedly recording a video at the pond when a dispute started.

The video spread quickly on social media, leading to strong reactions from the public. Many people called it an act of bullying and misuse of power against a Dalit youth.

Read Also
MP News: 80-Year-Old Woman Abandoned By Son At Bus Stand After Argument With Daughter-In-Law In...
article-image

When contacted, BJP district president Chandrabhan Singh Gautam said that Ashish Raikwar is posted as district convener in the party’s fishermen cell.

He added that he did not have full information about the matter and that action would be taken only after checking all the facts.

Read Also
MP News: Chhatarpur Youth Beaten With Hockey Sticks For Refusing To Pay Muggers
article-image

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Raikwar. On the instructions of SP Agam Jain, a case has been filed under the SC/ST Act and other sections related to assault.

Police have started a formal investigation and are currently searching for the accused.

The victim’s family and members of the Dalit community have demanded strict action.

Authorities say further steps will be taken based on the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Katta Lagwa Denge...' BJP Leader & Aides Booked After Viral VIDEO Shows Him Brutally...
MP News: 'Katta Lagwa Denge...' BJP Leader & Aides Booked After Viral VIDEO Shows Him Brutally...
MP High Court Stays Contempt Proceeding Against Bhopal Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain In...
MP High Court Stays Contempt Proceeding Against Bhopal Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain In...
MP News: Four Injured In Celebratory Gunfire During Wedding In Raisen; Groom's Friend Apprehended, 2...
MP News: Four Injured In Celebratory Gunfire During Wedding In Raisen; Groom's Friend Apprehended, 2...
Bhopal News: BTech Graduate From Prestigious MANIT Drives Autorickshaw For Survival-- Heartbreaking...
Bhopal News: BTech Graduate From Prestigious MANIT Drives Autorickshaw For Survival-- Heartbreaking...
MP News: Congress Forms New Talent Hunt Committee After Top Leadership Objects To Inclusion Of Less...
MP News: Congress Forms New Talent Hunt Committee After Top Leadership Objects To Inclusion Of Less...