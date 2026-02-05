 MP News: 80-Year-Old Woman Abandoned By Son At Bus Stand After Argument With Daughter-In-Law In Mandsaur; Heartbreaking VIDEO Surfaces
MP News: 80-Year-Old Woman Abandoned By Son At Bus Stand After Argument With Daughter-In-Law In Mandsaur; Heartbreaking VIDEO Surfaces

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly abandoned at a bus stand in Mandsaur by her son after a family dispute. A viral video shows the grandmother crying and standing helplessly, sparking outrage online. Netizens condemned the act as cruel and inhuman. Authorities are now trying to trace her family and ensure her safety and care.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old woman was abandoned allegedly by her own son at a bus stand in Mandsaur on Wednesday.

A video of the elderly woman crying at the bus stand has surfaced on social media and is now going viral.

In the video, the helpless woman can be seen weeping. She appears weak, confused, and distressed as she waits alone with no one to help her. People passing by reportedly stopped after noticing her condition and tried to speak to her. The emotional scene has touched many hearts.

Watch the video below :

This incident that has left many people shocked and heartbroken.

According to local reports, the woman is said to be the mother of a school teacher. It is believed that there was an argument at home between the elderly mother and her daughter-in-law.

After the fight, the son allegedly took his mother to the bus stand and left her there, reportedly under pressure from his wife.

However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims yet.

The video has quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from netizens. Many users have expressed anger and sadness, posting comments like “How can someone do this to their own mother?”, “This breaks my heart,” and “This is very cruel.” Several people have criticized the act and called it shameful and inhuman.

article-image

The incident has raised serious concerns about how elderly parents are treated within families. Many on social media seem to believe that parents spend their whole lives caring for their children, and abandoning them in old age is unacceptable.

As the video continues to circulate, people are hoping that the elderly woman receives proper care and protection.

Authorities are reportedly trying to trace the woman’s family and gather details about the incident to ensure her safety and provide necessary help.

