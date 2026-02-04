MP News: Reserved Category Students Hold Peaceful Protest Supporting UGC Equity Rules In Chhatarpur; Seek Nationwide Implementation

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students from SC, ST, and OBC communities held a peaceful protest at the Collectorate on Wednesday in support of the recently notified UGC rules titled “Equity Regulations in Higher Educational Institutions, 2026.”

The students said the new rules are an important step toward social justice and equality in colleges and universities.

A large number of students gathered at the Collectorate premises and staged a sit-in demonstration.

They later submitted a memorandum to the administration, requesting that the regulations be implemented across the country without any changes.

The protesting students said the new rules will help stop caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions and create a safe and equal environment for students from weaker and marginalized sections. They added that the formation of equity committees in colleges will ensure that the values of equality and social justice, as mentioned in the Constitution, are properly followed.

Students also referred to past incidents such as the deaths of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, saying these cases showed the serious need for strict guidelines to prevent harassment and discrimination on campuses. According to them, the UGC’s new regulations aim to address these issues and protect vulnerable students.

During the protest, students demanded that the government and authorities fully support the rules and not weaken or withdraw them.

They warned that if any attempt is made to roll back the regulations, they will intensify their agitation.

Officials from the administration received the memorandum and assured the students that their demands would be forwarded to the concerned department for further action.

The protest ended peacefully in the presence of the administration, with students expressing hope that their voices would be heard and the rules would be implemented soon.