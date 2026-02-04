MP News: Ticket Inspector Beats Catering Staff For Denying Him Free Food Onborad Bandra–Patna Express.; Suspended

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) was suspended for brutally beating the catering staff when they refused to give food free of cost to railway officials on a moving train in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident took place between Jabalpur and Narsinghpur on the Bandra–Patna Express.

The incident involved a Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI), a Ticket Examiner (TT), and members of the online catering team.

During the fight, one worker’s lip was badly injured and started bleeding.

According to reports, the trouble started when railway officials allegedly asked the catering team to provide food free of cost.

When the catering manager refused, an argument broke out. The situation soon turned violent, and the CTI and TT were accused of assaulting the catering staff.

Passengers and onboard workers said there was pushing, shouting, and threats inside the coach. The fight created panic among travelers, and some people tried to stop the clash. Several passengers recorded the incident on their phones.

The vendor said that he was being harassed in the name of document checking. He claimed that officials were troubling him without reason and pressuring him to give free food.

However, the CTI, identified as Bhagwan Singh denied the allegations and presented his side. He said he only asked the vendor to show documents. He alleged that the vendor got angry, grabbed his collar, and even made him speak to the owner, who used abusive language on the phone.

After the matter gained attention and the information reached the higher railway authorities, they took immediate action.

The administration suspended CTI Bhagwan Singh with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Officials said strict steps will be taken after the investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about staff behavior and passenger safety inside trains.