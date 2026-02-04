 MP News: Ticket Inspector Beats Catering Staff For Denying Him Free Food Onborad Bandra–Patna Express.; Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Ticket Inspector Beats Catering Staff For Denying Him Free Food Onborad Bandra–Patna Express.; Suspended

MP News: Ticket Inspector Beats Catering Staff For Denying Him Free Food Onborad Bandra–Patna Express.; Suspended

A CTI was suspended after a catering staff member was allegedly beaten on the Bandra–Patna Express between Jabalpur and Narsinghpur following a dispute over free food. The fight broke out when officials reportedly demanded meals without payment. The worker was injured, and the incident caused panic among passengers. A viral video prompted railway authorities to order an inquiry.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) was suspended for brutally beating the catering staff when they refused to give food free of cost to railway officials on a moving train in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident took place between Jabalpur and Narsinghpur on the Bandra–Patna Express.

The incident involved a Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI), a Ticket Examiner (TT), and members of the online catering team.

During the fight, one worker’s lip was badly injured and started bleeding.

FPJ Shorts
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fifty Off Just 24 Balls, Gives India U-19 Perfect Start To Record Chase Against Afghanistan In ICC U-19 WC26 Semi-Final
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fifty Off Just 24 Balls, Gives India U-19 Perfect Start To Record Chase Against Afghanistan In ICC U-19 WC26 Semi-Final
Rajasthan News: ED Arrests Former MLA Baljeet Yadav In ₹3 Crore MLA Fund Embezzlement Case In Jaipur
Rajasthan News: ED Arrests Former MLA Baljeet Yadav In ₹3 Crore MLA Fund Embezzlement Case In Jaipur
"Joining City Is The Best Step For My Development, With The Best Coaches And Top Players Around Me": Antoine Semenyo
History On The Line: Young India Team Must Shatter These Records To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final
History On The Line: Young India Team Must Shatter These Records To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final

According to reports, the trouble started when railway officials allegedly asked the catering team to provide food free of cost.

When the catering manager refused, an argument broke out. The situation soon turned violent, and the CTI and TT were accused of assaulting the catering staff.

Passengers and onboard workers said there was pushing, shouting, and threats inside the coach. The fight created panic among travelers, and some people tried to stop the clash. Several passengers recorded the incident on their phones.

The vendor said that he was being harassed in the name of document checking. He claimed that officials were troubling him without reason and pressuring him to give free food.

Read Also
MP News: Speeding Car Mows Down Three On Indore-Betul Highway Near Dewas; Mother-Son Duo Among...
article-image

However, the CTI, identified as Bhagwan Singh denied the allegations and presented his side. He said he only asked the vendor to show documents. He alleged that the vendor got angry, grabbed his collar, and even made him speak to the owner, who used abusive language on the phone.

Read Also
MP News: 24-year-Old Youth Found Dead In Jabalpur's Dam; Body Tied With Wires & Wrapped In Blanket
article-image

After the matter gained attention and the information reached the higher railway authorities, they took immediate action.

The administration suspended CTI Bhagwan Singh with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Officials said strict steps will be taken after the investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about staff behavior and passenger safety inside trains.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Ticket Inspector Beats Catering Staff For Denying Him Free Food Onborad Bandra–Patna...
MP News: Ticket Inspector Beats Catering Staff For Denying Him Free Food Onborad Bandra–Patna...
MP News: Woman Burnt Alive After Saree Caught Fire While Warming Near Bonfire In Guna
MP News: Woman Burnt Alive After Saree Caught Fire While Warming Near Bonfire In Guna
MP News: Union Budget ₹100 Cr Green Bond Incentive Elusive For State Corporations
MP News: Union Budget ₹100 Cr Green Bond Incentive Elusive For State Corporations
MP News: 24-year-Old Youth Found Dead In Jabalpur's Dam; Body Tied With Wires & Wrapped In Blanket
MP News: 24-year-Old Youth Found Dead In Jabalpur's Dam; Body Tied With Wires & Wrapped In Blanket
Madhya Pradesh February 4, 2026 Weather Update: Slight Relief After Cold Spell; Another Western...
Madhya Pradesh February 4, 2026 Weather Update: Slight Relief After Cold Spell; Another Western...