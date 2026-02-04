MP News: Speeding Car Mows Down Three On Indore-Betul Highway Near Dewas; Mother-Son Duo Among Victims | Representational Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car hit three people on a motorcycle on Indore-Betul National Highway-- infamous for fatal accidents. The accident caused serious injuries to all three, who later succumbed to heavy blood loss.

The tragic accident occured on Tuesday, where a speeding car collided with a motorcycle in the Guradia area, seriously injuring all three occupants.

Mother-son duo succumbed to injuries

According to reports, The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Mahendra, his mother 65-year-old Narmadabai, and 45-year-old Chandu. Mahendra and Narmadabai were residents of Khubgaon, while Chandu was a resident of Kheda Palali.

The Nemawar police station has registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were traveling towards Nemawar, possibly for a cattle deal, though their exact destination remains unclear. According to the Nemawar police, the trio was traveling together when the tragic accident occurred.

The post-mortem examinations of the victims were conducted on Wednesday at the Khategaon Community Health Center, after which their bodies were handed over to their families for last rites.

Infamous Indore-Betul road

The accident has once again highlighted the dangers of the Indore-Betul National Highway, which has seen numerous fatalities due to overspeeding and reckless driving in recent years.

Local authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially in accident-prone areas such as Guradia and Dulwa, and have emphasized the need for adherence to traffic rules to prevent such tragedies.

Police investigations are ongoing, and officials have promised strict action against any violations that may have contributed to the fatal crash.