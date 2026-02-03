 MP News: Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud Visits Bageshwar Dham, Seeks Blessings From Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud Visits Bageshwar Dham, Seeks Blessings From Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri -- VIDEO

MP News: Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud Visits Bageshwar Dham, Seeks Blessings From Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri -- VIDEO

Indian women’s cricketer Kranti Gaud visited Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur ahead of her Australia tour and sought blessings from Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Shastri praised her devotion and cricketing talent, wished her success, and honoured her with prasad. Gaud also lauded Bageshwar Dham’s mass wedding initiative, calling it a source of pride for the nation and Bundelkhand.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud Visits Bageshwar Dham, Seeks Blessings From Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indian women’s cricketer and international player Kranti Gaud visited Madhya Pradesh’s famous Bageshwar Dham on Tuesday ahead of her Australia tour. 

Here, she sought blessings from Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and informed him about her schedule for her upcoming tour. 

According to information, Kranti first reached the Chhatarpur office of the Sunderkand Mandal of Bageshwar Dham and later visited the famous Bageshwar Dham shrine.

‘Bohot badi bhaktini hai’

FPJ Shorts
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite Investor Invite
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite Investor Invite
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's Chair During Budget Session 2026
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's Chair During Budget Session 2026
Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes Charge As Mayor, Krishna Patil Becomes Deputy Mayor
Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes Charge As Mayor, Krishna Patil Becomes Deputy Mayor
Unsold In IPL Auction, Steve Smith Turns To Pakistan, Signs For New PSL Franchise Sialkot Stallionz
Unsold In IPL Auction, Steve Smith Turns To Pakistan, Signs For New PSL Franchise Sialkot Stallionz

As she met Shastri, he said, “Bohot naam roshan karo, kisi ki nazar na lage, alaien-balaien bani rahe…Bohot bhaktini hai. Thakur ji ki khoob bhakti karti, Balaji ki bhakti karti…aur bhale hi cricket khelti, videsh jati aur Balaji ki kanthi mala hamesha dale rehti….(She brings great pride - may no evil eye affect her, and may all negative energies stay away. She is very devoted, deeply worships Thakur Ji and Balaji. Even though she plays cricket and travels abroad, she always wears Balaji’s sacred necklace).”

Shastri then offered prasad and a garland to Kranti, wishing her good luck for her endeavours.

He also appreciated her cricketing talent and also praised her mentor Vinay Chaurasia, wishing them success in the upcoming matches.

Additionally, he announced he would tour Australia in April.

FP Photo

Read Also
MP News: Two Tiger Cubs Spotted Inside Temple In Seoni; Rescued Safely -- VIDEO
article-image

Gaud praises mass wedding 

During the visit, Kranti Gaud also praised the mass wedding ceremony for girls to be organised at Bageshwar Dham. 

She said, “Mai chahti hu ki har saal Guruji kanyaon ki shadi karwate rahein. Jinke parents kuch chizein afford nahi kar pate, kuch logon ke parents nahi hote Guruji unki shadiyaan karate hain. All India ko proud feel ho raha hai. Or main to Bundelkhandi hu, mujhe or zyada proud feel ho raha hai….(I want Guruji to continue arranging weddings for daughters every year. There are many girls whose parents cannot afford the expenses, and some who do not have parents at all—Guruji takes responsibility for their marriages. The entire country feels proud of this work, and since I am from Bundelkhand, I feel even more proud).”

Read Also
MP News: Dhirendra Shastri To Arrange Mass Wedding For 300 Girls At Bageshwar Dham On Maha Shivratri...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Two Dead, Six Injured After Speeding Hyva Falls Off Bridge In Jabalpur, Crushes Car Parked...
MP News: Two Dead, Six Injured After Speeding Hyva Falls Off Bridge In Jabalpur, Crushes Car Parked...
MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan Yadav Govt To Bear Registry Cost Of Displaced Tribals Of Sardar Sarovar Dam;...
MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan Yadav Govt To Bear Registry Cost Of Displaced Tribals Of Sardar Sarovar Dam;...
MP News: Two Tiger Cubs Spotted Inside Temple In Seoni; Rescued Safely -- VIDEO
MP News: Two Tiger Cubs Spotted Inside Temple In Seoni; Rescued Safely -- VIDEO
MP News: 81-Year-Old Retired Doctor Faces Mental Stress Over Property Dispute; Sister Urges...
MP News: 81-Year-Old Retired Doctor Faces Mental Stress Over Property Dispute; Sister Urges...
MP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self In Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation
MP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self In Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation