MP News: Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud Visits Bageshwar Dham, Seeks Blessings From Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indian women’s cricketer and international player Kranti Gaud visited Madhya Pradesh’s famous Bageshwar Dham on Tuesday ahead of her Australia tour.

Here, she sought blessings from Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and informed him about her schedule for her upcoming tour.

According to information, Kranti first reached the Chhatarpur office of the Sunderkand Mandal of Bageshwar Dham and later visited the famous Bageshwar Dham shrine.

#WATCH | Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud Visits Bageshwar Dham Ahead Of Australia Visit #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/NV8JKoipgt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 3, 2026

‘Bohot badi bhaktini hai’

As she met Shastri, he said, “Bohot naam roshan karo, kisi ki nazar na lage, alaien-balaien bani rahe…Bohot bhaktini hai. Thakur ji ki khoob bhakti karti, Balaji ki bhakti karti…aur bhale hi cricket khelti, videsh jati aur Balaji ki kanthi mala hamesha dale rehti….(She brings great pride - may no evil eye affect her, and may all negative energies stay away. She is very devoted, deeply worships Thakur Ji and Balaji. Even though she plays cricket and travels abroad, she always wears Balaji’s sacred necklace).”

Shastri then offered prasad and a garland to Kranti, wishing her good luck for her endeavours.

He also appreciated her cricketing talent and also praised her mentor Vinay Chaurasia, wishing them success in the upcoming matches.

Additionally, he announced he would tour Australia in April.

Gaud praises mass wedding

During the visit, Kranti Gaud also praised the mass wedding ceremony for girls to be organised at Bageshwar Dham.

She said, “Mai chahti hu ki har saal Guruji kanyaon ki shadi karwate rahein. Jinke parents kuch chizein afford nahi kar pate, kuch logon ke parents nahi hote Guruji unki shadiyaan karate hain. All India ko proud feel ho raha hai. Or main to Bundelkhandi hu, mujhe or zyada proud feel ho raha hai….(I want Guruji to continue arranging weddings for daughters every year. There are many girls whose parents cannot afford the expenses, and some who do not have parents at all—Guruji takes responsibility for their marriages. The entire country feels proud of this work, and since I am from Bundelkhand, I feel even more proud).”