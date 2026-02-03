MP News: Two Tiger Cubs Spotted Inside Temple In Seoni; Rescued Safely -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Two tiger cubs were found sitting inside a village temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, as reported on Tuesday.

The frequent big cat sighting has caused panic among villagers.

According to information, the incident took place in Chikleikala village under the Kurai police station area, near the Gorakhpur beat forest.

Regarding the matter, the locals said the cubs wandered into the temple located close to the forest area.

A video of the two cubs has also surfaced on social media which shows one of the tiger sitting inside the temple and being rescued safely.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Two Tiger Cubs Found Sitting Inside Temple In MP's Seoni; Rescued Safely #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/CpmZtEk2O2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 3, 2026

After spotting the tiger cubs, villagers informed the Forest Department and the Pench Tiger Reserve team.

Soon after, a team from the Pench Tiger Reserve and the Forest Department reached the spot and carried out a successful rescue operation.

Both tiger cubs were safely rescued and shifted to the Khawasa Veterinary Care Centre, where they are being kept under observation and care.

Forest officials said the rescue was conducted smoothly, and the cubs are safe.

Tiger enters village, chills on cot

Recently, in December, a 3-year-old tiger attacked a villager in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, the tiger first injured the villager and then enetered a house in Choti Beldi village, located near the Panpatha buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

When the Forest Department reached the spot, they found it chilling on a cot inside the house. The tiger was later safely rescued and shifted to the Baheraha enclosure inside the reserve.

An official from the Panpatha range said the tiger was first seen in a nearby field around 9 am.

Forest staff reached the area to manage the situation, but a large crowd had already gathered, with many villagers filming the animal on their mobile phones despite repeated appeals to disperse.