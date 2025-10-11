MP News: Two Orphaned Tiger Cubs Rescued In Bandhavgarh; Their Mother’s Decomposed Carcass Was Found Last Week | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Patrolling staff at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve rescued two orphaned tiger cubs in Panpatha range on Friday. The cubs, believed to be offspring of the tigress found dead last week, were brought safely to the Tala range after a coordinated search operation.

Forest sources said a patrolling team first spotted one cub trying to hide inside a hollow tree. A search of the surrounding area revealed no sign of an adult tiger.

After consulting senior officials, the team launched a rescue operation, during which another cub was found. Both cubs were immediately shifted for medical observation.

Officials said the timely rescue likely saved the cubs from starvation. They are now under the close watch of veterinary doctors and reported to be behaving normally, with strong chances of survival. The cubs will be hand-raised in a special enclosure before being released back into the wild once mature.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said the tigress was mother of three cubs, two of whom have now been rescued, while the third remains missing. He criticised forest officials for failing to trace the poachers suspected of killing the tigress.