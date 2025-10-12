Indore News: Welders’ Negligence Cause 3.45-Hour Power Outage, Police Complaint Filed | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West DISCOM has filed a police complaint against two welders for causing power disruption for nearly three hours and 45 minutes in parts of the city through their negligence.

The welders, identified as Munna Ansari and Sohel Ansari, reportedly inserted a power cable for welding carelessly and as a result the cable came into contact with a live transmission line. The resulting flashover caused both men to sustain severe burn injuries. They were immediately rushed to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred under Tejaji Nagar police station area at around 12 noon on Friday in Saibagh Colony, Khandwa Road when the welders were working dangerously close to the restricted zone of the transmission line.

Additional chief engineer Neelam Khanna said that the 132 kV Indore (South Zone)–Nawadapanth transmission line tripped suddenly. During inspection, the maintenance team discovered that welding work was being carried out on the rooftop of House No. 120, belonging to Deshraj Chauhan.

MP Transco engineers acted swiftly to locate the fault and restore supply. A complaint has been registered at Tejaji Nagar police station by the company’s Assistant Engineer in connection with the incident.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markram said that the welders had thrown the wire near the high-tension line for taking connection for their welding machine and received severe electric shock. The police have conducted the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the injured people and further investigation is underway. Police have recorded the statements of the DISCOM officials and welders statements are yet to be taken.