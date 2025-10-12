MP News: CAG Also Warned Government Of Medicine Scam; The Drugs Banned By The Centre Were Purchased | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CAG warned the health department of several issues even before the Chhindwara tragedy occurred. One of the cases, about which the CAG warned the health department, was related to the irregularity in the purchase of medicines.

The MP Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MP HSCL) purchased a few drugs banned by the Central Government. The CAG indicated it in its report.

The MPHSCL entered into a contract from 2016 to 2020 to purchase the drugs which were kept on the list of banned medicines by the Centre.

The department also purchased drugs worth Rs 176 crore. The CAG also highlighted that the drugs had been purchased at higher prices than the rates fixed by the government.

The CAG also pointed out that medicines worth Rs 55 lakh, kept in the store for a long time, became unusable.

The CAG report also highlighted the delay in the supply of medicines.

It also came to light through the CAG report that the same officer had purchased similar medicines at different rates in the same year.

CAG warned govt about poor condition of CIMS

The CAG also warned the government of the irregularities in the Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences, which has become Chhindwara Medical College.

Because proper facilities were not available in Chhindwara, the ailing children of Parasia were taken to Nagpur for treatment.

The CAG report also highlighted a huge amount of medicines whose dates were expired and the medical equipment lying idle in the store.

The report also highlighted that the medical equipment was not supplied. The equipment, brought to the hospital to treat patients, was lying idle in the store for three years.