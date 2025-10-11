MP News: RSS Worker And Wife Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike In Sagar |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Saturday when a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle, killing a couple on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Dubey (45), a government school teacher and Sagar division karyavah (functionary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and his wife Radha Dubey.

According to information, the accident occurred near Surkhi on National Highway-44, where an overbridge is under construction.

The couple was on their way to their native village Naharmau from Sagar when a high-speed dumper coming from the opposite direction collided with their bike.

The impact was so severe that both were thrown onto the road and the dumper ran over them. Also, the bike got trapped under the vehicle.

The collision left their bodies badly mutilated and police had to collect the remains in bundles before sending them to the hospital for post-mortem.

Police from the Surkhi police station reached the spot soon after being informed and began investigation.

According to family members, Ashok Dubey and his wife had celebrated Karwa Chauth on Friday. Their children study in Sagar and the couple was returning to their village on Saturday morning after performing the rituals.

The accident has left the local community in shock.