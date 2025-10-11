 MP News: RSS Worker And Wife Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike In Sagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: RSS Worker And Wife Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike In Sagar

MP News: RSS Worker And Wife Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike In Sagar

According to information, the accident occurred near Surkhi on National Highway-44, where an overbridge is under construction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: RSS Worker And Wife Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike In Sagar |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Saturday when a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle, killing a couple on the spot. 

The deceased were identified as Ashok Dubey (45), a government school teacher and Sagar division karyavah (functionary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and his wife Radha Dubey.

According to information, the accident occurred near Surkhi on National Highway-44, where an overbridge is under construction. 

The couple was on their way to their native village Naharmau from Sagar when a high-speed dumper coming from the opposite direction collided with their bike.

FPJ Shorts
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged
UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured
UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured
Children's Academy, Utpal Shanghvi & Bombay Scottish Shine At Dream Sports-MSSA Chess Tournament
Children's Academy, Utpal Shanghvi & Bombay Scottish Shine At Dream Sports-MSSA Chess Tournament
Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve
Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve

The impact was so severe that both were thrown onto the road and the dumper ran over them. Also, the bike got trapped under the vehicle. 

The collision left their bodies badly mutilated and police had to collect the remains in bundles before sending them to the hospital for post-mortem.

Police from the Surkhi police station reached the spot soon after being informed and began investigation.

According to family members, Ashok Dubey and his wife had celebrated Karwa Chauth on Friday. Their children study in Sagar and the couple was returning to their village on Saturday morning after performing the rituals.

The accident has left the local community in shock.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: RSS Worker And Wife Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike In Sagar

MP News: RSS Worker And Wife Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike In Sagar

Worker Gets Electric Shock During Pole Shifting In Jabalpur; Hangs From Wires For 10 Minutes

Worker Gets Electric Shock During Pole Shifting In Jabalpur; Hangs From Wires For 10 Minutes

MP News: Woman Dragged, Beaten Up On Karwa Chauth By Husband And In-Laws In Narsinghpur

MP News: Woman Dragged, Beaten Up On Karwa Chauth By Husband And In-Laws In Narsinghpur

MP News: Unaware Of Husband's Martyrdom, Wife Observes Karwa Chauth Fast; Soldier Laid To Rest Next...

MP News: Unaware Of Husband's Martyrdom, Wife Observes Karwa Chauth Fast; Soldier Laid To Rest Next...

MP News: 8 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegal Stay; Were Residing On Fake IDs Since 12 Years...

MP News: 8 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegal Stay; Were Residing On Fake IDs Since 12 Years...