Bhopal News: Two Cops Accused Of BTech Student’s Murder Arrested | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two constables accused of brutally thrashing a B.Tech student Udit Gayki, allegedly causing his death, were arrested on Saturday night.

Police officials said that a murder case was registered against the two constables posted at Piplani police station. According to the FIR, constables Saurabh Arya and Santosh Bamaniya were booked under Sections 115(2) for voluntarily causing injury, 103(1) for murder and 3(5) for common intention, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The action was a sequel to an inquiry, which found prima facie evidence from witness statements, CCTV camera footage and the post mortem examination report, linking the constables to the student’s death.

The case took a serious turn after CCTV camera footage surfaced in which cops were seen brutally assaulting the student. Yet the constables claimed that the deceased student had threatened them during the incident.

DCP Zone-2 Vivek Singh said as per investigations by ASI Ajay Vajpayee, Udit and his his friends Akshat Garg, Rishabh Chansouria and Dipesh Barkade were sitting in a red car in Indrapuri between 1.30 AM and 2 AM on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. All of them had consumed alcohol and were playing loud music when the two patrolling policemen approached and began questioning them. Udit reportedly ran from the car and the constables chased him. The CCTV camera footage showed constable Saurabh Arya hitting Udit on the leg with a baton while running after him.

Later, Udit’s friends found him unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors later declared him dead in AIIMS Bhopal.

The short post mortem examination report said that the death occurred due to “traumatic haemorrhagic pancreatitis as a result of blunt trauma” and the manner of death was described as homicidal.

What constables said

In their defence, the accused constables claimed that they found the group drunk and creating a disturbance late at night. When questioned, one of them allegedly misbehaved and ran away,

after which a “minor use of force” was applied to control the situation. They claimed an intoxicated Udit fell on his own and later became aggressive and even threatened to get them stripped of their uniforms. His shirt was torn while they tried to support him, they said.

However, investigation revealed that the student’s death was caused by injuries inflicted during the altercation with the policemen, leading to the registration of the murder case.