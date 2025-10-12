MP News: Chhindwara Cough Syrup Toll Up To 25 |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy shot up to 25, sources said on Saturday.

But the list of the deceased provided by the administration does not contain the names of two children who lost their lives after consuming toxic cough syrup.

Two ailing children from Betul were brought to Parasia for treatment, and both died, but the list provided by the Chhindwara administration did not include those names.

At present, three children undergoing treatment in Nagpur are five-year-old Kunal Yaduwanshi, a resident of Parasia; four-year-old Ambika Vishwakarma, a resident of Chorai-Kakai Bohna village; and eight-year-old Karvatya Sahu, a resident of Barangateli village in Parasia.

On the heels of the tragedy, the government banned Coldrift, a cough syrup manufactured by a farm in Tamil Nadu.

The MP police arrested the owner of Sresan Pharma, which manufactured cough syrup, G Ranganathan, from Tamil Nadu and sent him to jail.

All drug-making firms in state to be inspected

The government is getting ready to inspect all drug companies after the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy. The health department has decided to inspect all the pharmaceutical units running in the state.

The health department’s decision came on the heels of the deaths of children in Chhindwara. The toxic cough syrup made by Shrisan Pharma in Tamil Nadu led to the deaths of children.

The government will probe whether the medicine firms are following the drug-making protocols. A huge quantity of drugs is being manufactured in the state, so it is necessary to check the drug-making units.

The office of drug controller has not checked the drug companies for a long time. Now that a large number of children have died because of cough syrup, a team will be set up to inspect the drug-manufacturing firms.