MP Cough Syrup Deaths: DEG, EG Tests Now Must For Syrups After Chhindwara Tragedy | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has amended its 2022 guidelines to make testing for Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) mandatory for both finished syrups and raw materials. All Drug Controllers in India have been instructed to strictly follow the new mandate.

Earlier, only the components used in syrup manufacturing were tested, but now finished products must also undergo DEG and EG checks. This decision comes in the wake of the Chhindwara cough syrup incident, which claimed at least 22 children’s lives due to renal failure caused by toxic Coldrif syrup containing DEG beyond permissible limits.

A senior officer at the Drug Controller’s office said that the new measure ensures safety at the finished product stage and strengthens oversight across pharmaceutical production.

Sample testing on

Officials are currently awaiting results from 242 syrup samples collected across Madhya Pradesh. Testing each sample requires 12 to 24 hours, so reports will be released gradually, starting from Monday. The samples include other suspected drugs following tests on Coldrif and two additional syrups found to be of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).

All Sresan Co. medicines seized in Jabalpur after Chhindwara deaths

A team of Drug Inspectors in Jabalpur has seized all medicines and products of Sresan Company, following the Chhindwara incident in which at least 22 children died after consuming Coldrif cough syrup.

Drug Inspector Praveen Patel told Free Press that the seizure took place two days ago. Coldrif syrup had been supplied to Chhindwara from Jabalpur’s wholesale stock. In total, 32 types of medicines were seized and 26 samples collected, with documentation forwarded to Bhopal on Saturday.

Routine checks, advisory for stores

Drug inspectors in Jabalpur have started routine checks of medical stores. Stores holding old cough syrup stock without warnings that it should not be given to children below four years are being asked to return them and replace them with bottles carrying the warning.

On Saturday, five shops were inspected. Agrawal Shop was closed for lacking a pharmacist, while SN Drug House was temporarily shut for not renewing its licence. Fixed dose combination syrups were also checked, with advisories issued that they must be sold only if labels carry the warning for children under four.

Coordinated interrogation likely

With Sresan Company owner G. Ranganathan in police custody for his company’s syrup being linked to deaths, drug inspectors from Chhindwara and Jabalpur are expected to join the interrogation team. Inspectors will prepare separate documentation for the investigation to be submitted to the competent court.