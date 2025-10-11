MP News: AI, Data-Based Tech To Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha; Young Minds Mull Project Designs At Ujjain Mahakumbh Hackathon 2025 Held In Bhopal

MP News: Artificial Intelligence And Data-Based Tech Will Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies will be addressing challenges of crowd management, public safety, mobility, health and sanitation during Ujjain Simhastha 2028.

The Ujjain Mahakumbh Hackathon 2025 was organized at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal which brought innovation, technology and cultural spirit on one platform.

The event was hosted by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation and the Department of Science and Technology, the hackathon gave young innovators an opportunity to design smart and secure projects for Simhastha 2028.

The initiative received registrations from 26 states, with 36 teams from 11 states making it to the final round.

During the event, teams presented technology-based ideas. Selected groups will now further clarify their solutions over the next two months, laying the foundation for sustainable governance for the upcoming Mahakumbh.

Senior officials, including Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary (Science and Technology), and Sanket S. Bhondve, Commissioner (Urban Administration), appreciated the participants for their creative solutions.

Highlights included Jangoh (Indore) showcasing “Simhastha Unified”, an AI-powered multilingual platform with real-time updates, and immersive VR experiences.

Sanchar Warrior designed a live crowd monitoring and emergency reporting system while Safe Clock worked on a multilingual data storage model. MediVend presented a medical vending solution with voice access.