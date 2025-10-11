 MP News: AI, Data-Based Tech To Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha; Young Minds Mull Project Designs At Ujjain Mahakumbh Hackathon 2025 Held In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: AI, Data-Based Tech To Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha; Young Minds Mull Project Designs At Ujjain Mahakumbh Hackathon 2025 Held In Bhopal

MP News: AI, Data-Based Tech To Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha; Young Minds Mull Project Designs At Ujjain Mahakumbh Hackathon 2025 Held In Bhopal

Artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies will be addressing challenges of crowd management, public safety, mobility, health and sanitation during Ujjain Simhastha 2028

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Artificial Intelligence And Data-Based Tech Will Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies will be addressing challenges of crowd management, public safety, mobility, health and sanitation during Ujjain Simhastha 2028.

The Ujjain Mahakumbh Hackathon 2025 was organized at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal which brought innovation, technology and cultural spirit on one platform.

Read Also
Bhopal News: NGT Slams BMC Over Illegal Tree Felling In Kolar Area, Orders For Detailed Report...
article-image

The event was hosted by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation and the Department of Science and Technology, the hackathon gave young innovators an opportunity to design smart and secure projects for Simhastha 2028.

The initiative received registrations from 26 states, with 36 teams from 11 states making it to the final round.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety
Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety

During the event, teams presented technology-based ideas. Selected groups will now further clarify their solutions over the next two months, laying the foundation for sustainable governance for the upcoming Mahakumbh.

Read Also
MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth...
article-image

Senior officials, including Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary (Science and Technology), and Sanket S. Bhondve, Commissioner (Urban Administration), appreciated the participants for their creative solutions.

Highlights included Jangoh (Indore) showcasing “Simhastha Unified”, an AI-powered multilingual platform with real-time updates, and immersive VR experiences.

Sanchar Warrior designed a live crowd monitoring and emergency reporting system while Safe Clock worked on a multilingual data storage model. MediVend presented a medical vending solution with voice access.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: AI, Data-Based Tech To Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha; Young Minds Mull...

MP News: AI, Data-Based Tech To Facilitate Crowd Management At Ujjain Simhastha; Young Minds Mull...

Bhopal News: NGT Slams BMC Over Illegal Tree Felling In Kolar Area, Orders For Detailed Report...

Bhopal News: NGT Slams BMC Over Illegal Tree Felling In Kolar Area, Orders For Detailed Report...

MP News: Woman, Her One-Year-Old Baby Die After Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur

MP News: Woman, Her One-Year-Old Baby Die After Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Jabalpur

MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi...

MP News: Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg Tops Govt Scheme Implementation; Sidhi Collector Somwanshi...

MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth...

MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth...