Madhya Pradesh December 1, 2025 Weather Updates: Expect Chills, Cold Waves In Coming Days; Night Temperature May Dip Below 5°C | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperatures have dropped from the beginning of December. The month is expected to be cold and night temperatures are expected to fall below 5°C in many cities. Cold waves are likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and the Chambal region.

Weather expected on Monday

The weather is expected to remain dry with normal cold. No alerts have been forecast for today.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts say that just like the monsoon has two crucial months - July and August - winter also has its peak during December and January. During these months, cold winds from North India enter Madhya Pradesh, causing a sharp drop in both day and night temperatures.

Active western disturbances in December also bring light rain (Mawtha), which further increases daytime cold. Many cities in the state are likely to experience cold waves in December. In January, these cold winds may continue for 20 to 22 days.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in coming days

The weather trend indicates that strong western disturbances will be active in December. Along with icy northern winds, temperatures are expected to fall significantly, resulting in harsh winter conditions across the state.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed record-breaking cold this November and December will be equally cold.

Every year, the period from 20 December to January brings severe winter in the state, and the trend has remained the same for the past 10 years.

This year too, intense cold and cold waves are expected, especially in Ujjain and Gwalior - Chambal, due to direct icy winds from the north.