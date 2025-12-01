MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Attacked With Chilli Powder, Then Axed To Death Over Old Dispute In Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man died after after attackers threw chilli powder in his eyes and then assaulted him with an axe over an old dispute in Datia on Sunday.

Police reached the location soon after getting the information and started the investigation.

According to information, the incident happened in Prakash Nagar under the Civil Lines police station area.

The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the man Saddar Mogiya and then attacked him with an axe. The sudden attack created fear in the entire area.

Jizzi Mogiya, Tripal, and Abdul have been named as accused in the case. All of them fled from the spot after the incident.

Teams are searching for the accused in nearby areas.

During the attack, Sardaar was seriously injured. When his daughter-in-law tried to stop the fight, she was also hit on the head.

Both were taken to the district hospital. Sardaar was later referred to Jhansi due to his critical condition, where he died during treatment.

SDOP Akanksha Jain said that a case has been registered against four accused and the search for them is on.

Police force has been deployed in the area to maintain security.