 MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Attacked With Chilli Powder, Then Axed To Death Over Old Dispute In Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 40-Year-Old Man Attacked With Chilli Powder, Then Axed To Death Over Old Dispute In Datia

MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Attacked With Chilli Powder, Then Axed To Death Over Old Dispute In Datia

The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the man Saddar Mogiya and then attacked him with an axe. The sudden attack created fear in the entire area. Jizzi Mogiya, Tripal, and Abdul have been named as accused in the case. All of them fled from the spot after the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man died after after attackers threw chilli powder in his eyes and then assaulted him with an axe over an old dispute in Datia on Sunday.

Police reached the location soon after getting the information and started the investigation.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Illegal Cattle Market Near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot Triggers Daily Chaos; Traders...
article-image

According to information, the incident happened in Prakash Nagar under the Civil Lines police station area.

The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the man Saddar Mogiya and then attacked him with an axe. The sudden attack created fear in the entire area.

FPJ Shorts
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru At Linga Bhairavi Temple: All About This Serene Venue In Tamil Nadu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru At Linga Bhairavi Temple: All About This Serene Venue In Tamil Nadu
Secret Bomb Kitchens And Looted Arms Put Bangladesh’s Elections On Edge
Secret Bomb Kitchens And Looted Arms Put Bangladesh’s Elections On Edge
No Voting Tomorrow As Several Civic Body Polls Are Postponed; Check New Dates For Municipal Council & Municipal Panchayat Elections In Pune District
No Voting Tomorrow As Several Civic Body Polls Are Postponed; Check New Dates For Municipal Council & Municipal Panchayat Elections In Pune District
Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma Breakthrough
Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma Breakthrough

Jizzi Mogiya, Tripal, and Abdul have been named as accused in the case. All of them fled from the spot after the incident.

Teams are searching for the accused in nearby areas.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Students, Parents Protest Against Closure Of 94,000 Government Schools; Memorandum With...
article-image

During the attack, Sardaar was seriously injured. When his daughter-in-law tried to stop the fight, she was also hit on the head.

Both were taken to the district hospital. Sardaar was later referred to Jhansi due to his critical condition, where he died during treatment.

SDOP Akanksha Jain said that a case has been registered against four accused and the search for them is on.

Police force has been deployed in the area to maintain security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Attacked With Chilli Powder, Then Axed To Death Over Old Dispute In Datia

MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Attacked With Chilli Powder, Then Axed To Death Over Old Dispute In Datia

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Geeta Mahotsav Today Amid Geeta Jayanti

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Geeta Mahotsav Today Amid Geeta Jayanti

MP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered

MP News: Delhi Police Special Cell Apprehends Terrorist From Datia; Pistol, Cartridges Recovered

Dangerous! Tourists Block Path Of 5 Tiger, Click Pictures & Take Selfies From Close Distance At...

Dangerous! Tourists Block Path Of 5 Tiger, Click Pictures & Take Selfies From Close Distance At...

Madhya Pradesh December 1, 2025 Weather Updates: Expect Chills, Cold Waves In Coming Days; Night...

Madhya Pradesh December 1, 2025 Weather Updates: Expect Chills, Cold Waves In Coming Days; Night...