 Bhopal News: Illegal Cattle Market Near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot Triggers Daily Chaos; Traders Block Roads, Commuters Face Traffic Nightmare
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Illegal Cattle Market Near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot Triggers Daily Chaos; Traders Block Roads, Commuters Face Traffic Nightmare

Bhopal News: Illegal Cattle Market Near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot Triggers Daily Chaos; Traders Block Roads, Commuters Face Traffic Nightmare

For years, cattle trading was conducted behind the old slaughterhouse. It was later shifted to Parvaliya, but the market has now moved back near Subhash Nagar Metro Station. Commuters travelling from Jhangirabad and Jinsi towards MP Nagar are the worst affected. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have shown little action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Illegal Cattle Market Near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot Triggers Daily Chaos; Traders Block Roads, Commuters Face Traffic Nightmare |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An illegal cattle market operating near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot has become a major nuisance for residents and daily commuters. Hundreds of cattle are brought to an open ground near the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) anti-encroachment store, where trading begins as early as midnight. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to act.

The market runs every morning from 5 am to 9 am. During this time, large trucks unload and load cattle in the middle of the road, causing massive traffic jams for nearly four hours. Traders reportedly use abusive language openly, making it especially uncomfortable for women passing through the area.

Read Also
MP News: 70-Tonne Girder Falls At Overbridge Site In Chhatarpur, Crane Operator Seriously Injured --...
article-image

For years, cattle trading was conducted behind the old slaughterhouse. It was later shifted to Parvaliya, but the market has now moved back near Subhash Nagar Metro Station.

Commuters travelling from Jhangirabad and Jinsi towards MP Nagar are the worst affected. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have shown little action.

FPJ Shorts
Renaming Of Raj Bhavan To Lok Bhavan: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says Change In Mindset Needed, Not Name
Renaming Of Raj Bhavan To Lok Bhavan: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says Change In Mindset Needed, Not Name
Police Step Up Vigil After Delhi Blast Accused Doctors' Possible Link Emerges In Kanpur
Police Step Up Vigil After Delhi Blast Accused Doctors' Possible Link Emerges In Kanpur
'Marriage Is Outdated': Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Marry
'Marriage Is Outdated': Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Marry
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Kuldeep Yadav's Heroics Guide Team India To A Thrilling 17-Run Win Over South Africa In Ranchi
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Kuldeep Yadav's Heroics Guide Team India To A Thrilling 17-Run Win Over South Africa In Ranchi

People blame officials

Residents accuse Zone 12 officials, including AHO Ravi Batham, of allowing the illegal market to operate under his watch. On this allegation, AHO Batham said, Only the zonal officer can comment on this. The market hasn t started today. What can we do? Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has reportedly taken cognizance of the issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Students, Parents Protest Against Closure Of 94,000 Government Schools; Memorandum With...

Bhopal News: Students, Parents Protest Against Closure Of 94,000 Government Schools; Memorandum With...

Bhopal News: Illegal Cattle Market Near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot Triggers Daily Chaos; Traders...

Bhopal News: Illegal Cattle Market Near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot Triggers Daily Chaos; Traders...

MP News: 4 Government Rural Schools In Bhopal District To Get Ultra-Modern Labs

MP News: 4 Government Rural Schools In Bhopal District To Get Ultra-Modern Labs

Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents

Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents

Bhopal Power Cut December 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In BDA Colony, Salaiya & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut December 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In BDA Colony, Salaiya & More Check Full List