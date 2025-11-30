Bhopal News: Illegal Cattle Market Near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot Triggers Daily Chaos; Traders Block Roads, Commuters Face Traffic Nightmare |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An illegal cattle market operating near Subhash Nagar Metro Depot has become a major nuisance for residents and daily commuters. Hundreds of cattle are brought to an open ground near the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) anti-encroachment store, where trading begins as early as midnight. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to act.

The market runs every morning from 5 am to 9 am. During this time, large trucks unload and load cattle in the middle of the road, causing massive traffic jams for nearly four hours. Traders reportedly use abusive language openly, making it especially uncomfortable for women passing through the area.

For years, cattle trading was conducted behind the old slaughterhouse. It was later shifted to Parvaliya, but the market has now moved back near Subhash Nagar Metro Station.

Commuters travelling from Jhangirabad and Jinsi towards MP Nagar are the worst affected. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have shown little action.

People blame officials

Residents accuse Zone 12 officials, including AHO Ravi Batham, of allowing the illegal market to operate under his watch. On this allegation, AHO Batham said, Only the zonal officer can comment on this. The market hasn t started today. What can we do? Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has reportedly taken cognizance of the issue.