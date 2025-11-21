 MP News: 70-Tonne Girder Falls At Overbridge Site In Chhatarpur, Crane Operator Seriously Injured
MP News: 70-Tonne Girder Falls At Overbridge Site In Chhatarpur, Crane Operator Seriously Injured

Local residents said they heard a very loud noise when the girder fell. The cement girder dropped straight down, causing the crane to overturn and suffer major damage. The operator remained stuck inside the cabin until he was pulled out with great effort.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
MP News: 70-Tonne Girder Falls At Overbridge Site, Crane Operator Seriously Injured

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A mishap was reported at a construction site in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, where a girder fell off the Harpalpur bypass overbridge, leaving the crane operator seriously injured. 

According to information, the accident took place in Harpalpur of Chhatarpur district, when a girder fell during the construction. The girder weighed nearly 70 tonnes and was being lifted onto the bridge with the help of 2 cranes.

This is when the girder fell due to the negligence of the crane operator, 50-year-old Dhirendra Yadav. 

The sudden fall created panic at the construction site. The heavy girder crashed to the ground, trapping the crane and the operator inside the cabin. 

The cabin door had to be cut open to rescue him. The seriously injured operator was rushed to Chhatarpur for treatment by the construction company officials.

Local residents said they heard a very loud noise when the girder fell. The cement girder dropped straight down, causing the crane to overturn and suffer major damage. The operator remained stuck inside the cabin until he was pulled out with great effort.

After the incident, officials from the National Highways Authority reached the spot and strongly reprimanded the bypass construction company for negligence.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

