Bhopal News: Supplier Held With Illicit Liquor, SUV Worth ₹20 Lakh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Wednesday night intercepted a SUV loaded with illicit liquor in Shabri Nagar area and arrested one youth, while three others managed to escape.

The police seized 264 bottles of English liquor and 36 beer bottles from the vehicle worth over Rs 3 lakh. A case has been registered under Excise Act.

Police officials said team received a tip-off that a SUV carrying illicit liquor was present at the residence of a youth named Lalu in Shabri Nagar and the consignment was to be supplied in nearby localities. Acting promptly, the police team reached the spot and nabbed one person while three suspects fled.

The arrested accused has been identified as Dev Kumar Sahu, a resident of Rahul Nagar. Police estimate the seized liquor to be worth over Rs 3.14 lakh along with a scooter and the SUV worth Rs 14 lakh. The consignment was reportedly meant for supply in Shabri Nagar and nearby settlements.

The police have launched a search for absconding accused Lalu Patel, Radhe, and Amit Dubey.