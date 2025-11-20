Indore News: 33-Year-Old Swimming Coach Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor; Live-In Partner Detained

MP News: 33-Year-Old Swimming Coach Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor; Live-In Partner Detained |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old swimming coach died after allegedly jumping off the 6th floor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, as reported on Thursday.

As soon as informed, police reached the spot and took her live-in partner into custody for questioning.

According to police, the incident took place around 1 am on Wednesday at Palash Complex near the bypass in the Rau area.

Local residents spotted the body of the coach, identified as Nikita Kajaria, lying below the building and immediately informed the police.

SP Krishna Lalchandani and TI Raj Rathore reached the spot and sent the body for further examination.

Police said Nikita had been living in a rented flat with a man named Aseem Rajan for the past 10 years.

The two were in a live-in relationship. Aseem was taken into custody late at night, and the reasons behind the death are being investigated.

During the initial inquiry, police could not determine the exact cause of the suicide.

They are questioning Nikita’s friends and family to find out whether she was under stress or facing any disputes.

Police also state that both Nikita and Aseem were previously married and had left their respective partners to live together.

On Wednesday, the couple had an argument after which Nikita became very upset.

During the site inspection, police found that Nikita had first tried to set the flat on fire by opening the gas cylinder, but did not succeed.

She then jumped from the balcony. Aseem, who is originally from Gwalior, is being questioned further.