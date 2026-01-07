 MP News: 556 Hindu Kids Study At Madrasas In Morena, Irks NHRC Member
Over 556 Hindu children are reportedly studying in 27 Madrasas in Morena, according to an NHRC inquiry report. NHRC member Priyank Kanungo criticised the state education department on social media for failing to ensure proper school enrolment under the RTE Act. He called for awareness campaigns, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said grants to such Madrasas should be stopped.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 556 Hindu students are studying in 27 Madrasas in the Morena district. The fact came to light in an inquiry report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after complaints were made about the Madrasas.

The Public Education Directorate has submitted a report, mentioning that a large number of Hindu students are studying at Madrasas in Morena. After the report came to light, a member of the NHRC, Priyank Kanungo, expressed annoyance.

He wrote a post on social media that it was the state education department’s failure. According to the provisions of the RTE Act, schools have been set up within one or three kilometres of the residential areas.

Kanungo wanted to know the reasons for the government’s failure to see the children when its departments launch the School Chale campaign. The NGO, which makes policies for the government, seems to be myopic, he wrote.

Morena is known for the schools, which produce army men and not for producing Maulavis, he wrote. According to him, an awareness campaign should be launched among the people to get children admitted to other schools.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the grants to the Madrasas, where non-Muslim children are studying and Muslim children are forced to study there, should be stopped. But the school education department has failed to act.

