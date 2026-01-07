Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify Encroachments | AI (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The drive to demolish illegal constructions at Irani Dera in Aman Colony in Nishatpura is likely to begin soon as administrative officials have begun scanning documents of nearly 70 houses to identify unauthorised structures.

The dera has been a hub of illegal activities and a safe shelter for criminals linked to Irani gangs from across the country.

Officials said that after completing legal formalities, encroachments will be demolished. However, residents with no criminal background will not face action. The move comes amid a major crackdown on the Irani gang, accused of being involved in organised crimes such as robbery, thefts, frauds across several states.

It is worth mentioning that police teams from four states are currently camping in Bhopal to trace gang members involved in crimes committed in the country.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said crackdown on December 25 was based on substantial inputs. Action has been taken only against those against whom complaints and evidence are available. If anyone is found innocent and has no criminal record, no police action will be taken against them, he added.

Several gang members are absconding in other states and local police are coordinating with their counterparts in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other regions where cases of loot and fraud linked to the gang are reportedly higher.

Use of code words

Police investigations revealed that gang members used coded language or Persian during phone calls to evade police surveillance. Police sources said that Dooj was used for major thefts, Hukum for police, Galgir for fraud. These code words were allegedly used to plan execute crimes without raising suspicion.

Women claim Raju's innocence

Meanwhile a group of women from the Dera have claimed that Kala Irani and Mukhtar were deliberately trying to defame Raju Irani. They said Raju had no connection with the criminals committing crimes in other states. However, police records show that Raju,50, has 21 criminal cases against him in Madhya Pradesh.

Banda jeweller duped of gold worth lakhs

Irani gang committed another fraud in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh where they duped a jeweller of 10 tola of gold and fled. It is alleged that the members of notorious Irani gang related to Kaale Irani and Mukhar who are rivals of Raju Irani committed the fraud.

According to police, Tanu alias Sartaj Irani and Takdeer Irani, close associates of Mukhtar Irani, duped a local jeweller and fled with nearly 10 tolas of gold last week.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the jewellery shop, helping police to identify the accused. Banda police traced their location to areas around Bhopal, after which a police team was dispatched to the city.

Police said the two accused entered the jewellery shop posing as customers. They asked to see gold ornaments and during the interaction deliberately distracted the shop owner and made away with the gold.