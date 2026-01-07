 Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify Encroachments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify Encroachments

Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify Encroachments

Administrative officials are preparing to demolish illegal constructions at Irani Dera in Nishatpura after scrutinising documents of nearly 70 houses. The action follows a major crackdown on the Irani gang, accused of organised crimes across states. Police said only those with criminal records will face action, while innocent residents will be spared.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify Encroachments | AI (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The drive to demolish illegal constructions at Irani Dera in Aman Colony in Nishatpura is likely to begin soon as administrative officials have begun scanning documents of nearly 70 houses to identify unauthorised structures.

The dera has been a hub of illegal activities and a safe shelter for criminals linked to Irani gangs from across the country.

Officials said that after completing legal formalities, encroachments will be demolished. However, residents with no criminal background will not face action. The move comes amid a major crackdown on the Irani gang, accused of being involved in organised crimes such as robbery, thefts, frauds across several states.

It is worth mentioning that police teams from four states are currently camping in Bhopal to trace gang members involved in crimes committed in the country.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹2.17 Crore Fraud Case After Karnataka Trader Allegedly Confined And Threatened At Gunpoint
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹2.17 Crore Fraud Case After Karnataka Trader Allegedly Confined And Threatened At Gunpoint
US Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela In North Atlantic - VIDEO
US Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela In North Atlantic - VIDEO
IndiGo Welcomes India’s First Airbus A321XLR, To Start Operations On Mumbai-Athens Route From January 23
IndiGo Welcomes India’s First Airbus A321XLR, To Start Operations On Mumbai-Athens Route From January 23

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said crackdown on December 25 was based on substantial inputs. Action has been taken only against those against whom complaints and evidence are available. If anyone is found innocent and has no criminal record, no police action will be taken against them, he added.

Several gang members are absconding in other states and local police are coordinating with their counterparts in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other regions where cases of loot and fraud linked to the gang are reportedly higher.

Use of code words

Police investigations revealed that gang members used coded language or Persian during phone calls to evade police surveillance. Police sources said that Dooj was used for major thefts, Hukum for police, Galgir for fraud. These code words were allegedly used to plan execute crimes without raising suspicion.

Women claim Raju's innocence

Meanwhile a group of women from the Dera have claimed that Kala Irani and Mukhtar were deliberately trying to defame Raju Irani. They said Raju had no connection with the criminals committing crimes in other states. However, police records show that Raju,50, has 21 criminal cases against him in Madhya Pradesh.

Banda jeweller duped of gold worth lakhs

Irani gang committed another fraud in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh where they duped a jeweller of 10 tola of gold and fled. It is alleged that the members of notorious Irani gang related to Kaale Irani and Mukhar who are rivals of Raju Irani committed the fraud.

According to police, Tanu alias Sartaj Irani and Takdeer Irani, close associates of Mukhtar Irani, duped a local jeweller and fled with nearly 10 tolas of gold last week.

Read Also
Indore News: LoP Umang Singhar Flags Foul-Smelling, Dirty Water Supply In Khajrana Area, After...
article-image

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the jewellery shop, helping police to identify the accused. Banda police traced their location to areas around Bhopal, after which a police team was dispatched to the city.

Police said the two accused entered the jewellery shop posing as customers. They asked to see gold ornaments and during the interaction deliberately distracted the shop owner and made away with the gold.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify...

Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify...

Bhopal Power Cut January 8: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Vallabh Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Janta Nagar...

Bhopal Power Cut January 8: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Vallabh Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Janta Nagar...

MP News: Villagers Chase, Beat Forest Team With Sticks, Vandalise Vehicles During Encroachment Drive...

MP News: Villagers Chase, Beat Forest Team With Sticks, Vandalise Vehicles During Encroachment Drive...

MP News: 18-Year-Old Youth Beaten, Shot Over Old Rivalry In Gwalior--VIDEO

MP News: 18-Year-Old Youth Beaten, Shot Over Old Rivalry In Gwalior--VIDEO

MP News: Thieves Fail To Break Security Gate Of Rural Bank In Satna, Return Empty-Handed

MP News: Thieves Fail To Break Security Gate Of Rural Bank In Satna, Return Empty-Handed