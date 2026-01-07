Bhopal News: Illegal Tree Felling In City Raises Alarm, NGT To Hear Ayodhya Bypass Case On Thursday

Bhopal News: Illegal Tree Felling In Bhopal Raises Alarm, NGT To Hear Ayodhya Bypass Case On Thursday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh incidents of illegal tree cutting have sparked serious environmental concerns in the state capital. From the Boat Club area to the Ayodhya Bypass, questions are being raised over violations of court orders and the accountability of authorities.

Meanwhile, large-scale destruction of greenery along the Ayodhya Bypass has reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The tribunal will hold an important hearing on Thursday regarding the alleged felling of nearly 2,000 trees, even after a ban on tree cutting was imposed on December 22.

Also, despite a standing High Court order, three fully grown trees were allegedly cut down at Bhopal’s Boat Club on Wednesday around 11 am without any permission.

Questions on Court orders

At the time of the December 22 hearing, authorities had claimed that only about 1,000 trees were cut. The NGT will now examine who is responsible for the additional trees felled after the court order and whether this amounts to contempt of court. The role of officials who allowed or failed to prevent the cutting will also come under scrutiny.

Matter will be investigated

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and the City Tree officer Sanskriti Jain said strict action would be taken against those involved. She stated that while the matter had not yet officially come to her notice, it would be thoroughly investigated.