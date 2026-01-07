MP News: Thieves Fail To Break Security Gate Of Rural Bank In Satna, Return Empty-Handed

MP News: Unsuccessful Theft Attempt At Rural Bank In Satna | AI-Generated Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves returned empty-handed after they failed to break the security gate of a rural bank in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Tuesday night.

Thieves attempted to rob the Madhyanchal Gramin Bank located in the Uchhehra Janpad area of the Satna district. They vandalised the shutter, but couldn't managed to break-open the inner gate secured by a passcode. Seeing the dawn approaching, the tired and frustrated thieves left empty-handed.

According to information, Uchhehra police stated that at around 8:30 AM, he received a phone call from a bank employee informing him that the shutter of the Madhyanchal Gramin Bank was broken and it appeared that a robbery attempt had taken place. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately reached the spot with an investigation team.

However, after the investigation revealed that only the shutter was broken and the inner security gate and its lock remained intact, the local residents, along with the bank officials and employees, breathed a sigh of relief. The police have formed a team to search for the thieves and are working on identifying them.

The third eye of security remained closed

After the attempted robbery at the bank came to light, when the police wanted to examine the CCTV footage for investigation, it was revealed that the bank's CCTV cameras were not working. According to bank sources, these CCTV cameras have been non-functional since the beginning of December. The bank authorities have been negligent in getting them repaired.