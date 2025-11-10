MP News: Dismissed Court Employee Found Dead Near Jamdhad River In Shujalpur; Suicide Note Names Several Officials

MP News: Dismissed Court Employee Found Dead Near River Bank In Shujalpur; Suicide Note Names Several Officials |

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a dismissed court employee was recovered near Jamdhad River in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpur. An empty container carrying toxic substance was found nearby, indicating suicide.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Anil Dohre (55). A seven-page suicide note was recovered from his car which had names of several government officials, including a female judge, and many more prominent figures in the city.

Police investigations revealed, Dohre left his house on November 7 and was missing since then. before disappearing, he sent the suicide note to his wife, Archana Dohre, on WhatsApp.

Following this, his wife filed a complaint at the police station. Police had been searching for him for three days.

Car Location Found Using GPS

Police traced the car's location using GPS and found it on the banks of the Jamdhad River in the Jatashankar area. The car was found locked. An intensive search was launched by NDRF team using sonar, hooks, and a boat. The body was found near the river on Monday morning.

Suicide note mentions harassment

Anil Dohre was an LDC in the court. He was transferred from Shujalpur to Susner Court about twenty years ago. He was dismissed from service after a dispute with a judge over flag hoisting, leading to a complaint of indecency.

Following his dismissal, he worked in a travel business and rented out his car. Recently, the electricity and water supply to his government residence was cut off.

Anil's wife, Archana Dohre, is the warden of the Ajak Hostel in Shujalpur.

In his suicide note, Anil described financial and mental abuse. He accused employees of the Education Department, wardens associated with the Scheduled Tribes Department, and a woman judge.

A High Court stay order and applications addressed to the Ajak District Coordinator and the Collector were also found in Anil's car.