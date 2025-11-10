 MP News: Couple From Pune Drowns In Narmada River; Husband's Body Found In Omkareshwar, Miles Apart From Wife
It is suspected that the mishap occurred early morning while the couple was bathing at Gomukh Ghat in dim light

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A couple from Pune drowned in the river during the Narmada Parikrama on Monday morning. The body of husband and wife were recovered separately from different locations.

According to reports, the wife’s body was found near Kothawa Ashram in Bardwah and the husband’s near Omkareshwar.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Praveen Madam (48) and his wife Sunanda Madam (46), residents of Pune. The couple had left Pune on November 6 for Omkareshwar, where Sunanda planned to begin the Narmada Parikrama. Praveen had accompanied her to see her off.

It is suspected that the mishap occurred early morning while the couple was bathing at Gomukh Ghat in dim light. Praveen’s body was found wearing only undergarments, suggesting they may have slipped or drowned while trying to rescue each other.

Sunanda’s brother, Umesh Vagga, identified both bodies with help from photos shared by Barwah police. The couple owned a cosmetic shop in Pune. Police from both Mandhata and Barwah stations have initiated investigations into the incident.

