 Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 10: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Date – October 31, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,850 - 5,900

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,100

Toor Karnataka Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,300

Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,900

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 7,900 - Rs 8,200

Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,250

Soyabean Best Rs 4,400 - Rs 4,500

Gold (24K) Rs 119,120 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 165,000 (per kg)

