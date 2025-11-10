Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 10: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – October 31, Friday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,850 - 5,900
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,100
Toor Karnataka Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,300
Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,900
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 7,900 - Rs 8,200
Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,250
Soyabean Best Rs 4,400 - Rs 4,500
Gold (24K) Rs 119,120 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 165,000 (per kg)