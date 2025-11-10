 MP News: Cabinet Approves Hike In Ladli Behana Yojana To ₹1500; ₹44,000 Crore Distributed So Far
A state level programme will be held in Seoni on November 12 and during this programme, CM Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 1500 into the account of Ladli Behana beneficiaries

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Hike In Ladli Behana Yojana To ₹1,500; ₹44,000 Crore Distributed So Far

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved the hike of Rs 250 under 'Ladli Behna Yojana, on Monday. This decision was taken during the cabinet meeting.

Now, Ladli Behna beneficiaries will receive Rs 1500 every month instead of Rs 1250, as promised by CM Yadav on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj.'

A state-level program will be held in Seoni on November 12. The CM will transfer Rs 1500 into the bank accounts of 1.26 crore Ladli Behana beneficiaries.

A whopping Rs 44000 crores has been transferred to the Ladli Behana beneficiaries so far.

PM to join virtually

The state government has decided to organise programmes district-wise in the state on Birsa Munda Jayanti. Two big events will be organised in Jabalpur and Alirajpur.

PM will virtually get connected with Jabalpur programme. All the elected representatives have been asked to remain present in district level programmes.

Under Bhavantar Scheme, government has started to issue rate of crops every day. On November 13, CM will participate in Dewas programme and will give Rs 300 crores to 1.32 lakh farmers. Madhya Pradesh is first state to successfully implement Bhavantar Scheme.

