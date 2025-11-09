 Bhopal News: AIIMS To Implement Smart Card System For Digital Payment
Bhopal News: AIIMS To Implement Smart Card System For Digital Payment

Scanners will be installed in every department, allowing instant payment by scanning card

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Bhopal News: AIIMS To Implement Smart Card System For Digital Payment | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal is rolling out a major digital transaction system to make payments more convenient for patients. A smart card system will be launched by end of this month, eliminating need to wait in long queues for tests or treatments.

Scanners will be installed in every department, allowing instant payment by scanning cards.

Currently, patients or their attendants must visit billing counters for tests, examinations, or other services, often resulting in long waits. The smart card-based payment facility aims to end this delay.

State Bank of India (SBI) has been entrusted with implementing the system. SBI’s team is preparing to manufacture cards and conduct trials for the scanner setup. Once successful, the facility will be available to patients. Each card will store complete patient information, which will automatically display on a computer when scanned at any department.

Upon registration, patients will receive a card containing their full medical details. During treatment, scanning the card will allow payment without cash transactions, speeding up the process.

AIIMS DDA Sandesh Kumar Jain told Free Press, “A smart card payment system is being implemented and patients will not have to wait in queues to pay fees. Work is underway in collaboration with SBI, and it is expected to be operational by end of this month.”

