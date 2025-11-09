MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Claiming a major attack on democracy, Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. "Every one out of eight votes has been stolen.

After seeing data, I believe the same has happened in these states," he told media in Pachmarhi.

Rahul Gandhi, on a day-long tour of Madhya Pradesh, reached Pachmarhi and attended a district Congress presidents’ training session on Saturday.

He said, "We have detailed information. We have shown very little as of now, but the main issue is that there is an attack on democracy and Ambedkarji’s Constitution directly."

He accused BJP and Election Commission of creating a mechanism to institutionalise electoral malpractice. "The main issue is of vote chori and SIR is a system to cover it up and institutionalise," he said.

Rahul Gandhi promised more evidence would be presented in the future to substantiate these claims.

Addidtionaly while adressing the congress leaders, Rahul stressed that only good workers will remain in the party. “Whoever works according to party line will remain, those who think bigger than the party must leave,” he said. Senior leaders raised concern about wrongly chosen DCC presidents. Rahul responded that every leader’s performance will determine their place in the party.