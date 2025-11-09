 MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi, on a day-long tour of Madhya Pradesh, reached Pachmarhi and attended a district Congress presidents’ training session on Saturday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Claiming a major attack on democracy, Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. "Every one out of eight votes has been stolen.

After seeing data, I believe the same has happened in these states," he told media in Pachmarhi.

Rahul Gandhi, on a day-long tour of Madhya Pradesh, reached Pachmarhi and attended a district Congress presidents’ training session on Saturday.

He said, "We have detailed information. We have shown very little as of now, but the main issue is that there is an attack on democracy and Ambedkarji’s Constitution directly."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Authorities Begin Removing Loudspeakers From Religious Places Under Allahabad High Court Directive In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh: Authorities Begin Removing Loudspeakers From Religious Places Under Allahabad High Court Directive In Lucknow
Mumbai News: Man Drowns In Water Tank Of MHADA Building In Wadala
Mumbai News: Man Drowns In Water Tank Of MHADA Building In Wadala
'It's Hard To Digest...': Former South African Player Jonty Rhodes Expresses Concern Over Delhi's Alarming Air Pollution
'It's Hard To Digest...': Former South African Player Jonty Rhodes Expresses Concern Over Delhi's Alarming Air Pollution
Mumbai News: Powai Couple, Associate Booked For Cheating Businessman Of ₹37 Lakh In MHADA Flat Fraud
Mumbai News: Powai Couple, Associate Booked For Cheating Businessman Of ₹37 Lakh In MHADA Flat Fraud
Read Also
Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Saw Mills, Five Shops Gutted; Flames Rise 30 Feet High, Panic Grips...
article-image

He accused BJP and Election Commission of creating a mechanism to institutionalise electoral malpractice. "The main issue is of vote chori and SIR is a system to cover it up and institutionalise," he said.

Rahul Gandhi promised more evidence would be presented in the future to substantiate these claims.

Addidtionaly while adressing the congress leaders, Rahul stressed that only good workers will remain in the party. “Whoever works according to party line will remain, those who think bigger than the party must leave,” he said. Senior leaders raised concern about wrongly chosen DCC presidents. Rahul responded that every leader’s performance will determine their place in the party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Saw Mills, Five Shops Gutted; Flames Rise 30 Feet High, Panic Grips...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Saw Mills, Five Shops Gutted; Flames Rise 30 Feet High, Panic Grips...

Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: ULBs Told To Submit Data On Staff Strength, Salaries After Implementation Of New Attendance...

MP News: ULBs Told To Submit Data On Staff Strength, Salaries After Implementation Of New Attendance...