 Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital

Participants appreciated the educational value, saying live workshops foster collaborative learning and excellence in joint replacement surgery

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, hosted its first-ever Unicondylar Knee Replacement (UKR) live surgery at Hamidia Hospital.

The partial knee replacement procedure was broadcast with high-definition audio-visual technology, allowing participants to watch step-by-step, interact with the surgical team and discuss decisions in real time.

Over 125 orthopaedic surgeons, postgraduates and physicians joined the session, aimed at promoting practical surgical education and showcasing latest techniques in minimally invasive knee arthroplasty.

Participants appreciated the educational value, saying live workshops foster collaborative learning and excellence in joint replacement surgery.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Powai Couple, Associate Booked For Cheating Businessman Of ₹37 Lakh In MHADA Flat Fraud
Mumbai News: Powai Couple, Associate Booked For Cheating Businessman Of ₹37 Lakh In MHADA Flat Fraud
'Swear On Holy Quran...': Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Refutes BJP’s Allegation Of Seeking Alliance For Statehood
'Swear On Holy Quran...': Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Refutes BJP’s Allegation Of Seeking Alliance For Statehood
Bihar Elections 2025: Campaign Ends For Second Phase Covering 122 Seats Across 20 Districts
Bihar Elections 2025: Campaign Ends For Second Phase Covering 122 Seats Across 20 Districts
Assam News: Brahmaputra Becomes Runway Of Pride As IAF Jets Dazzle Northeast For The First Time
Assam News: Brahmaputra Becomes Runway Of Pride As IAF Jets Dazzle Northeast For The First Time
Read Also
MP News: Samosa Vendor Assaults Passenger At Jabalpur Railway Station; Arrested
article-image

JUDA president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “Live surgery was organised by Department of Orthopaedics, Gandhi Medical College, in association with Madhya Pradesh Chapter of IOA under the auspices of Bhopal Orthopaedic Surgeons Society. It marks a significant step in orthopaedic surgical training and innovation in Central India.”

Dr Ashish Gohiya, Head of Orthopaedics at GMC, said that live surgery bridges the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience, helping young surgeons grasp patient selection, implant alignment and postoperative management.

Medical Superintendent Dr Sumit Tandon said, “UKR has been done for the first time at Hamidia Hospital. Live surgery is crucial for PG students as it gives them valuable exposure.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Saw Mills, Five Shops Gutted; Flames Rise 30 Feet High, Panic Grips...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Saw Mills, Five Shops Gutted; Flames Rise 30 Feet High, Panic Grips...

Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: ULBs Told To Submit Data On Staff Strength, Salaries After Implementation Of New Attendance...

MP News: ULBs Told To Submit Data On Staff Strength, Salaries After Implementation Of New Attendance...