Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, hosted its first-ever Unicondylar Knee Replacement (UKR) live surgery at Hamidia Hospital.

The partial knee replacement procedure was broadcast with high-definition audio-visual technology, allowing participants to watch step-by-step, interact with the surgical team and discuss decisions in real time.

Over 125 orthopaedic surgeons, postgraduates and physicians joined the session, aimed at promoting practical surgical education and showcasing latest techniques in minimally invasive knee arthroplasty.

Participants appreciated the educational value, saying live workshops foster collaborative learning and excellence in joint replacement surgery.

JUDA president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “Live surgery was organised by Department of Orthopaedics, Gandhi Medical College, in association with Madhya Pradesh Chapter of IOA under the auspices of Bhopal Orthopaedic Surgeons Society. It marks a significant step in orthopaedic surgical training and innovation in Central India.”

Dr Ashish Gohiya, Head of Orthopaedics at GMC, said that live surgery bridges the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience, helping young surgeons grasp patient selection, implant alignment and postoperative management.

Medical Superintendent Dr Sumit Tandon said, “UKR has been done for the first time at Hamidia Hospital. Live surgery is crucial for PG students as it gives them valuable exposure.”