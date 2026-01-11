 Indore News: Congress Takes Out Nyaya Yatra After 21 Deaths Linked To Contaminated Water; Demand Judicial Inquiry -- VIDEO
Indore News: Congress Takes Out Nyaya Yatra After 21 Deaths Linked To Contaminated Water; Demand Judicial Inquiry -- VIDEO

The Madhya Pradesh Congress took out a Nyay Yatra in Indore to protest deaths caused by contaminated water in Bhagirathpura. The march from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada was led by senior Congress leaders. The death toll has risen to 21, with 45 patients hospitalised, including several in critical condition.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress, on Sunday, took out a Nyay Yatra in Indore to protest the death of 17 people in Bagirathpura area due to consumption of contaminated water.

The march started from Bada Ganpati and proceeded to Rajwada, with participation from a large number of Congress leaders and workers. 

The protesters included PCC chief Jitu Patwari, former CM Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and several MLAs, councillors, and party wings.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the Congress stands with the people of Indore and demanded clean drinking water and better civic facilities.

He accused the government of hiding death figures after the Bhagirathpura incident, claiming 21 people have died and those responsible should face murder charges.

'Congress demands judicial inquiry'

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh termed the Bhagirathpura contaminated water incident extremely painful and demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge with public hearings.

He said the probe should establish the facts and ensure strict action against those responsible, alleging large-scale corruption linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Indore Water Tragedy 

The death toll rose to 21 after a 49-year-old woman died on Saturday. At present, 45 patients remain hospitalised, including 11 in the ICU and 4 on ventilators. 

Several critically ill patients are suffering from kidney and liver complications and multi-organ failure, with doctors closely monitoring their condition.

