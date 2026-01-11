Indore News: Congress Takes Out Nyaya Yatra After 21 Deaths Linked To Contaminated Water; Demand Judicial Inquiry -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress, on Sunday, took out a Nyay Yatra in Indore to protest the death of 17 people in Bagirathpura area due to consumption of contaminated water.

The march started from Bada Ganpati and proceeded to Rajwada, with participation from a large number of Congress leaders and workers.

The protesters included PCC chief Jitu Patwari, former CM Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and several MLAs, councillors, and party wings.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the Congress stands with the people of Indore and demanded clean drinking water and better civic facilities.

He accused the government of hiding death figures after the Bhagirathpura incident, claiming 21 people have died and those responsible should face murder charges.

'Congress demands judicial inquiry'

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the issue of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "This is a very painful incident, and therefore, the Congress party demands a judicial inquiry conducted by a sitting judge with public hearings. The… pic.twitter.com/jMtcPBAcUq — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2026

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh termed the Bhagirathpura contaminated water incident extremely painful and demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge with public hearings.

He said the probe should establish the facts and ensure strict action against those responsible, alleging large-scale corruption linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the issue of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "There should be a judicial inquiry. Accountability must be fixed so that others get a lesson. A judicial inquiry is required into the matter...It is also… pic.twitter.com/VcKD5c4gYE — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2026

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the contaminated water issue, Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh says, "The Baghirathpura incident has brought shame not only to Indore but to the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. On one hand, Indore has been honoured as the cleanest city in India, but on… pic.twitter.com/NC768q60ZT — IANS (@ians_india) January 11, 2026

Indore Water Tragedy

The death toll rose to 21 after a 49-year-old woman died on Saturday. At present, 45 patients remain hospitalised, including 11 in the ICU and 4 on ventilators.

Several critically ill patients are suffering from kidney and liver complications and multi-organ failure, with doctors closely monitoring their condition.