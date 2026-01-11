 Indore News: Bhagirathpura Total Now 21; 50-Year-Old Woman Latest Victim
Indore News: Bhagirathpura Total Now 21; 50-Year-Old Woman Latest Victim

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Total Now 21; 50-Year-Old Woman Latest Victim

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bhagirathpura Total Now 21; 50-Year-Old Woman Latest Victim | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagirathpura continues to reel under a chilling public health catastrophe as contaminated drinking water claimed another life.

On Saturday, Sunita Verma (50), wife of Satish Verma, resident of Farzi Wali Gali, breathed her last during treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital.

Sunita was admitted to MY Hospital on January 7 in a critical condition after consuming polluted water supplied to the locality. She fell ill 12 days after the tragedy first broke, proving that despite claims of the administration, contaminated water continued to be supplied in the area.

Family members said that the toxic water caused severe kidney damage, and despite continuous medical intervention, her health deteriorated rapidly. She succumbed on Saturday afternoon. Her post-mortem was conducted at MY Hospital the same day.

Sunita’s son Abhay Verma, a Class 10 student at Subhash Chandra Bose School, had been waiting anxiously for the past four days, hoping his mother would return home healthy. That hope was cruelly crushed.

Her husband Satish Verma, who earns a modest living by driving a rented e-rickshaw, now faces an uncertain future as the family plunges into grief.

Meanwhile, though officials claim that new cases are gradually declining, the crisis is far from over. Out of 414 patients hospitalised so far, 369 have been discharged, but 45 patients remain admitted. Among them, 11 are in ICU, and four are on ventilator support, suffering from kidney and liver failure and multi-organ complications. Most critical patients are elderly and battling existing illnesses, making their condition extremely fragile.

