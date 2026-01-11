Bhopal News: Girl Harassed By College Mates, Case Registered | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A college student was allegedly subjected to harassment publicly by three of her classmates under Chunabhatti police station limits on Friday. The accused had reportedly been harassing the student for several months after she refused their advances.

According to the complaint, the 21-year-old victim, a native of Jabalpur, currently studies at a private college in Bhopal.

One of the accused Saurabh has been troubling her since August last year, pressuring her to befriend him and go for an outing with him. When she ignored his advances, he allegedly began making obscene remarks about her along with his friends Omprakash and Ravi.

On Friday, the victim was riding a scooter with a friend on her way to MP Nagar when the three youths stopped her near Swarna Jayanti Park in Chunabhatti and allegedly indulged in obscene conversation and behaviour.

Upset over the incident, the student approached the police station and lodged a complaint against all three accused. Police officials said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest them.