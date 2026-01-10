 Bhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding

Bhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding

In July 2025, while updating his passbook at a TT Nagar bank branch, Francis discovered that Rs 62,700 had been transferred multiple times from his account to two other accounts. On questioning, Rajkumar admitted that the money was sent to the accounts of his mother and brother and promised to return it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A domestic help allegedly transferred money from an elderly man’s bank account to his relatives and later went missing after quitting the job.

The incident took place in Kolar area. Police said a case was registered on Friday and efforts were underway to trace the accused.

Read Also
Bhopal Cow Meat Scandal: Slaughterhouse Operator, Driver Sent To Jail; Role Of BMC Veterinary Staff...
article-image

According to reports, 85-year-old IB Francis, a retired employee living in Kolar, had employed a youth named Rajkumar three years ago to take care of him. Due to old age and limited movement Francis trusted the domestic help with banking work and had shared his UPI PIN with him.

In July 2025, while updating his passbook at a TT Nagar bank branch, Francis discovered that Rs 62,700 had been transferred multiple times from his account to two other accounts. On questioning, Rajkumar admitted that the money was sent to the accounts of his mother and brother and promised to return it.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Two Class 5 Boys Fall Into Lift Shaft In Goregaon West; 1 In Critical Condition
Mumbai Tragedy: Two Class 5 Boys Fall Into Lift Shaft In Goregaon West; 1 In Critical Condition
Mumbai News: Wilson College Gymkhana Gives Way To Jain Gymkhana Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute
Mumbai News: Wilson College Gymkhana Gives Way To Jain Gymkhana Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan

However, two days after the theft surfaced Rajkumar stopped coming to work and informed Francis that he was quitting and later even switched off his phone. Francis also found some household items missing from his house.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant

MP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant

Bhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding

Bhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding

Bhopal News: Notices To 9 BMC Engineers For Not Visiting Sites

Bhopal News: Notices To 9 BMC Engineers For Not Visiting Sites

MP News: Guna Administration Issues Show-Cause Notices To 384 Anganwadi Workers, Helpers

MP News: Guna Administration Issues Show-Cause Notices To 384 Anganwadi Workers, Helpers

Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death

Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death