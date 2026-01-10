Bhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A domestic help allegedly transferred money from an elderly man’s bank account to his relatives and later went missing after quitting the job.

The incident took place in Kolar area. Police said a case was registered on Friday and efforts were underway to trace the accused.

According to reports, 85-year-old IB Francis, a retired employee living in Kolar, had employed a youth named Rajkumar three years ago to take care of him. Due to old age and limited movement Francis trusted the domestic help with banking work and had shared his UPI PIN with him.

In July 2025, while updating his passbook at a TT Nagar bank branch, Francis discovered that Rs 62,700 had been transferred multiple times from his account to two other accounts. On questioning, Rajkumar admitted that the money was sent to the accounts of his mother and brother and promised to return it.

However, two days after the theft surfaced Rajkumar stopped coming to work and informed Francis that he was quitting and later even switched off his phone. Francis also found some household items missing from his house.