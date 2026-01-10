Bhopal Cow Meat Scandal: Slaughterhouse Operator, Driver Sent To Jail; Role Of BMC Veterinary Staff Also Under Scrutiny |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Municipal Corporation slaughterhouse at Jinsi was sealed following forensic confirmation of cow meat in a seized container, Jahangirabad police on Friday sent slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi, aka Aslam Chamda, and container driver Shoaib to jail. Police said more names could surface as the supply chain investigation continues.

The role of BMC veterinary staff is also under scrutiny. A police official said meat processing cannot occur without routine inspection and certification by municipal veterinary officials. If banned meat was processed and transported, it points to serious negligence or complicity.

The modern slaughterhouse at Jinsi had started operating barely a month ago under Livestock Food Processors Pvt Ltd. Following the case, BMC officials sealed the facility.

The case revived a controversy from three years ago when carcasses were found dumped near a gaushala on Bhopal outskirts. The contractor then was also Aslam Qureshi, who has handled carcass disposal in the city for nearly three decades.

CCTV 24x7 must

As per the concession agreement, 24x7 CCTV surveillance of the entire facility is mandatory, with recordings retained per regulatory norms. Police may seek DVR and CCTV footage to establish when the banned meat was slaughtered and who was involved. The footage is expected to be a key piece of evidence.

Strict contract obligations

The agreement mandates compliance with MP Pollution Control Board, CPCB, NGT, FSSAI and APEDA rules, timely licence renewal, authorised disposal through approved facilities and uninterrupted CCTV monitoring. Closure beyond 48 hours without approval or non-compliance attracts penalties.

MLA seeks NSA

Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma called the episode serious, saying cases of cow slaughter and trafficking could be pursued with the National Security Act. Strict action will be taken against any official found involved.