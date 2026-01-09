 MP News: Vegetable Trader Arrested For Cheating Farmers Of Over 2 Crore In Shivpuri; Probe On
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A vegetable trader was arrested after allegedly cheating farmers and wholesalers in the district of over 2 crore on Friday.

According to information, the accused, Firasat Ali, had been buying vegetables from farmers on credit for several months and then selling them in markets outside the area.

After collecting large sums of money, he reportedly fled with around ₹2.5 crore.

The scam came to light when farmers and local vegetable traders realised they had not received payments for their produce.

Following the complaint, the police acted promptly and arrested Firasat Ali today. Upon hearing about the arrest, many farmers and traders reached the Dehat police station to demand their pending payments.

Among the victims, Satyam Kushwah is owed approximately ₹63 lakh, Puran Singh Rathore ₹20 lakh, and Satish Kushwah ₹8.6 lakh. Several other farmers are also said to have unpaid amounts running into lakhs.

The total loss to the farming community is estimated to be very high. It is causing frustration and worry among the victims.

Dehat police station in-charge, Jitendra Mavai, said that based on the complaints and submitted documents, an FIR has been registered against the accused.

He added that further investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to recover the money for the farmers and traders.

The case has highlighted the risks involved in credit dealings in local markets and raised concerns among farmers about the security of their payments and trust in traders.

The police have assured strict action against Firasat Ali and anyone involved in the fraud.

