MP News: ₹3.5 Crore 'Irregularity' In Panchgavya Cancer Research At Jabalpur's Nanaji Deshmukh Vet University; ₹1.9 Cr Used To Buy Cow Dung, Urine & Machines That Cost ₹20 Lakh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Government-run Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur has come under the scanner after alleged financial irregularities worth ₹3.5 crore were reported.

It is alleged that crores of rupees were misused in the name of cancer-related research on Panchgavya- products made from cow dung, cow urine and milk.

Under a Panchgavya research scheme launched in 2011, the university sought ₹8 crore from the government to study claims that Panchgavya could help treat serious diseases like cancer and tuberculosis.

The government approved ₹3.5 crore for the project. However, an investigation has revealed large-scale misuse of public funds between 2011 and 2018.

How was the money used?

According to the probe, around ₹1.92 crore was spent on cow dung, cow urine, raw materials, pots and machines. However, the actual market value of the machines was estimated to be only ₹15 - 20 lakh.

The investigation also found that 24 air journeys were made to cities like Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad in the name of research.

A luxury car worth about ₹7.5 lakh was purchased from research funds and another ₹7.5 lakh was spent on fuel and maintenance.

Payments of ₹3.5 lakh were shown as labour expenses, while nearly ₹15 lakh was spent on furniture and electronic items.

Despite spending around ₹3.5 crore, the total income generated from the project was only ₹23,715.

The matter came to light after a complaint was submitted to the administration. Following this, the Jabalpur Collector formed a 2-member committee to investigate the issue.

The inquiry was conducted by Deputy Collector Raghuveer Singh Maravi and District Treasury Officer Vinayaki Lakra.

The committee found misuse of funds, unnecessary expenses and missing or unavailable documents. A detailed report has been submitted to the Collector.

No FIR registered

Several individuals, including Yashpal Sahni, Sachin Kumar Jain and Giriraj Singh, have been named in the probe and the role of some senior university officials is also under suspicion.

Responding to the allegations, university officials said the Panchgavya scheme was implemented between 2012 and 2017 - 18 and all technical and financial reports were submitted to the funding agency and audited at the time.

They claimed no irregularities were found earlier and said they are awaiting further action based on the latest report.

Sources say further action, including the registration of an FIR and police investigation, is possible.

(Inputs from FP News Service)