MP News: EOW Registers FIR Against 4 For Bank Loan Fraud

Bhopal: Bank Officials Under EOW Lens For ₹82.44 Lakh KCC Loan Irregularities; Farmers Also Named In The FIR | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered a case against four persons for cheating a bank by taking a loan of Rs 2.56 crore against a property that was already sold, police said on Thursday.

DG EOW Upendra Jain said that Neha Tambi, proprietor of Lakshya Equipment and Engineering in Pithampur Industrial Complex, applied for a loan of Rs 1.70 crore under OCC limit in October 2020. She mortgaged a property to Canara Bank that had already been sold in 2007, mortgaged earlier to Bank of India, later classified as NPA, and seized.

Despite this, the then chief manager of the bank, Pawan Kumar Jha, and the panel advocate ignored facts and gave a positive report, leading to the loan being disbursed. Neha’s husband, Manish Tambi, had taken the guarantee for loan.

Once the loan amount was credited to Neha’s company account, it was diverted to Manish Tambi’s account, who runs Blue Chip Equipment and Engineering Pvt Ltd. When the bank demanded repayment, officials found no factory under Neha’s company at the registered address; instead, Blue Chip Engineering was operating there.

Police have registered cases against Neha Tambi, Manish Tambi, Pawan Kumar Jha and panel advocate Vikas Kumar Verma.