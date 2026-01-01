 MP News: EOW Registers FIR Against 4 For Bank Loan Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: EOW Registers FIR Against 4 For Bank Loan Fraud

MP News: EOW Registers FIR Against 4 For Bank Loan Fraud

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against four persons for cheating a bank of Rs 2.56 crore by obtaining a loan against a property already sold and seized. The accused include a firm proprietor, her husband, a former bank manager and a panel advocate, who allegedly ignored facts and facilitated disbursal and diversion of funds.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Bank Officials Under EOW Lens For ₹82.44 Lakh KCC Loan Irregularities; Farmers Also Named In The FIR | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered a case against four persons for cheating a bank by taking a loan of Rs 2.56 crore against a property that was already sold, police said on Thursday.

DG EOW Upendra Jain said that Neha Tambi, proprietor of Lakshya Equipment and Engineering in Pithampur Industrial Complex, applied for a loan of Rs 1.70 crore under OCC limit in October 2020. She mortgaged a property to Canara Bank that had already been sold in 2007, mortgaged earlier to Bank of India, later classified as NPA, and seized.

Read Also
Bhopal News: EOW Books Four Including Bank Officials For Loan On Crane
article-image

Despite this, the then chief manager of the bank, Pawan Kumar Jha, and the panel advocate ignored facts and gave a positive report, leading to the loan being disbursed. Neha’s husband, Manish Tambi, had taken the guarantee for loan.

Once the loan amount was credited to Neha’s company account, it was diverted to Manish Tambi’s account, who runs Blue Chip Equipment and Engineering Pvt Ltd. When the bank demanded repayment, officials found no factory under Neha’s company at the registered address; instead, Blue Chip Engineering was operating there.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win
Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win
Industry Leaders Optimistic About India’s Economic Strengthening In 2026 As Free Trade Pacts Boost Exports
Industry Leaders Optimistic About India’s Economic Strengthening In 2026 As Free Trade Pacts Boost Exports
Justice Revati Mohite Dere Appointed Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice After Distinguished Tenure At Bombay HC
Justice Revati Mohite Dere Appointed Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice After Distinguished Tenure At Bombay HC
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple, Meets Trust Officials
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple, Meets Trust Officials

Police have registered cases against Neha Tambi, Manish Tambi, Pawan Kumar Jha and panel advocate Vikas Kumar Verma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: EOW Registers FIR Against 4 For Bank Loan Fraud

MP News: EOW Registers FIR Against 4 For Bank Loan Fraud

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Testing In Hands Of Driver & Visually Impaired...

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Testing In Hands Of Driver & Visually Impaired...

Bhopal News: Forest Officials On Chase, 3 Sambar Deer On The Loose At IGRMS Stoke Safety Fears

Bhopal News: Forest Officials On Chase, 3 Sambar Deer On The Loose At IGRMS Stoke Safety Fears

Indore New Year Celebrations: 3 Dead In Separate Incidents

Indore New Year Celebrations: 3 Dead In Separate Incidents

Bhopal News: City Roads Choke On New Year Day; Massive Jams On VIP Road, Hoshangabad Road, Boat Club...

Bhopal News: City Roads Choke On New Year Day; Massive Jams On VIP Road, Hoshangabad Road, Boat Club...