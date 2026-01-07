 MP News: DIGs To Monitor E-Zero FIRs As MP Police Tighten Oversight Of Online Cyber Fraud Complaints
To streamline e-zero FIRs, MP Police have made range DIGs responsible for monitoring such cases, especially cyber financial frauds above Rs 1 lakh. After registration, complainants must appear within three days or face notice, with cases cancelled after 30 days of non-appearance. Nodal officers will submit monthly compliance reports to state cyber headquarters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: DIGs To Monitor E-Zero FIRs As MP Police Tighten Oversight Of Online Cyber Fraud Complaints | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To streamline the e-zero FIR process in the state, the police headquarters has implemented a new system. DIGs posted in the ranges are made responsible to monitor the cases.

In the state, the e-zero FIRs are now being registered in cases of cyber financial fraud exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Zero FIRs have been given legal recognition under Section 173 of the BNSS, allowing citizens to file complaints electronically from anywhere in the country, for crimes committed in any jurisdiction.

After an e-zero FIR is registered, if the complainant does not appear at the concerned police station within three days, the police will issue a notice. After this notice, a waiting period of 30 days will be observed. If the complainant does not reach the police station within 30 days, e-FIRs will be cancelled.

The DGP Kailash Makwana has appointed nodal officers for monitoring and ensuring compliance with e-zero FIR process. DIG, additional commissioner of police (crime) Bhopal and additional police commissioner Indore have been appointed as nodal officers in their respective areas.

These officers will ensure that the guidelines related to e-zero FIRs are followed. All nodal officers have also been instructed to send a monthly report related to e-zero FIRs to the state cyber headquarters.

article-image

This report will include details of registered e-zero FIRs, complainant attendance, notices issued, and cases cancelled.

The concerned Superintendents of Police have also been given the power to decide, considering the seriousness of the case, which officer should investigate the case or whether an SIT should be formed for the investigation.

